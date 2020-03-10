Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Mother suspected of DUI in crash that killed one of her infants, injured her 2 other children

crash.jpg
An infant was killed and his two siblings hurt when a car being driven by their mother slammed into another vehicle, police say.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
1:18 PM
Share

An infant was killed and his two siblings were injured when their mother, who police say was driving under the influence, crashed head-on into an SUV in the San Fernando Valley on Monday night.

Irlanda Sanchez, 23, was driving a 2003 white Toyota SUV recklessly east on Nordhoff Street about 11:45 p.m. when she veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2017 black Chevy SUV near Tobias Avenue, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Her three children — infant twins who were 4 to 6 months old and a toddler — were hospitalized. One of the twins — a boy — died at a hospital, police said. The condition of the surviving twin was not provided by police Tuesday. The toddler had lacerations to the head and was expected to survive.

The man driving the Chevy SUV was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and was expected to survive, police said. Video from the scene showed investigators combing through the mangled wreckage of the crash amid falling rain early Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sanchez, who was also treated at a hospital, was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of murder, Im said. She is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement