Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

San Francisco will close all public schools in response to coronavirus outbreak

Handshake-free zone at UC San Francisco Medical Center
A sign at UC San Francisco Medical Center warns of no-handshake measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
(Smith Collection/Gado)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Howard Blume
March 12, 2020
4:03 PM
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

The San Francisco Unified School District is closing all schools for three weeks, beginning Monday through the end of the regularly scheduled spring break April 3.

The move came after four students at Lakeshore Elementary School showed symptoms of pneumonia, probably from the coronavirus, the district said. Lakeshore Elementary was ordered closed Wednesday after the students and some of their adult family members reported respiratory illness.

The large Elk Grove Unified School District in Sacramento County has also been closed, as have a scattering of other schools around the state.

Despite mounting cries Thursday afternoon for Los Angeles Unified School District campuses to close, officials said they would not.

Advertisement

Though schools are engaging in contingency planning that includes granting the superintendent broad emergency powers, canceling large events and planning for lessons delivered on TV, public health and school officials said they planned to keep schools open unless a campus has a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday afternoon, more than 23,000 people had signed a Change.org petition to close all schools in the district because of the coronavirus.

The school board is meeting in closed session Friday for a status report from L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner.

Board President Richard Vladovic said Thursday it was important to rely on the advice of health officials in making the call on whether to close schools.

Advertisement

“The prudent decision is take direction from the doctors and the healthcare providers that happen to know,” he said. “I can’t second-guess a pandemic and how it’s spread. If there’s ever a doubt, the safety of children will come first.”

Officials from the governor on down have avoided calling for closing schools, citing the hardships for families and the difficulty in providing academic services and the school meals that children depend on. But Vladovic acknowledged there was widespread debate among parents and employees about what was best.

CaliforniaHealth: CoronavirusEducation
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
Howard Blume
Follow Us
Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement