California schools closed by coronavirus concerns will get help, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

California schools that close their doors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will continue to receive funding under an executive order issued on Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, with a directive to direct more dollars toward remote learning opportunities and child care options during workday hours.

The action comes on the heels of the temporary closure of all schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District and schools in most of the state’s largest cities, some of which made the decision to close earlier this week. In providing a financial cushion, Newsom tackled one of the more difficult parts of the decision many communities face on how to respond to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Closing schools has a massive, cascading effect for our kids and their families — especially those least equipped financially to deal with them,” Newsom said in a statement. “The needs of California kids must be met regardless of whether their school is open or closed. School districts that choose to close must use state educational dollars to quickly meet the needs of children and families. The State of California is working around the clock to help those districts and provide best practices to ensure no kid is left behind.”

The executive order, in particular, calls on schools to look for ways to continue educational coursework at a distance and to provide ways to keep school meals and for “supervision for students during ordinary school hours.”

Advertisement

Newsom’s action to ensure stability of funding directly affects schools attended by more than 6 million children. But it fell short of demands made by some of the state’s most prominent educators. The California Teachers Assn., the state’s most influential education organization, called for a statewide school closure on Friday.

“To protect students and educators, we believe closing all public schools and community colleges would be one of the safest measures to help mitigate further spreading of the virus right now,” said E. Toby Boyd, the president of the teachers’ union.

The decision also came after President Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak and trustees of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest system in the nation, voted to shut down. Governors in Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and West Virginia already have ordered the closing of all schools in those states. All schools are also closed in the District of Columbia.

Newsletter Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

All but one of the state’s 10 largest school districts ordered temporary school closures by Friday afternoon and the one outlier, the Capistrano Unified School District in Orange County, scheduled a vote on school closures for Friday evening.

Newsom may have stopped short of closing all schools due to concerns over the widespread financial, workforce and household disruptions such a decision could cause. Among the parents forced to miss work to care for their children at home will be healthcare providers who are desperately needed at hospitals and other medical facilities, places that could be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

Roughly 80% of students at California’s public schools receive free or reduced-price meals. Last week the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a request by the Newsom administration to allow meal service during school closures, permitting families to pick up those meals at libraries, parks or other off-site locations.

“That’s why, again, we have to be very thoughtful and consider it as it relates to our education system and the broader impacts,” the governor said Thursday.

The guarantees announced on Friday are key for local education leaders. Unlike other states, California primarily pays for K-12 education based on the number of children who actually show up, not the overall student enrollment. The “average daily attendance” formula means less funding when students are absent — a policy that often has a disproportionate effect on schools in low-income communities where attendance can be more inconsistent.

California taxpayers are expected to spend more than $85 billion on K-12 schools in the state fiscal year that ends in June and more than $87 billion in the year after that under budget plans offered by Newsom. While some of that money comes from local property taxes, the vast majority of it is allocated by the state. The action by the governor ensures those dollars continue to flow even if schools remain closed.

Even so, the funding impact of closing schools could require expedited action by the Legislature. On Thursday, as individual schools and districts around the state were closing their doors, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said lawmakers would consider all options as soon as possible.

“Fiscally, it is critically important for the school districts,” she said.

Advertisement

Less clear on the long-term impact on students is whether lawmakers will revisit the length of the school year, which is set in current law as at least 175 days. Lawmakers first allowed schools to reduce the number of days of instruction down from 180 days back in 2008, driven then by steep budget cuts in response to the global recession.

Education advocates said it’s still too early to determine whether the school year would need to be extended into the summer months and, along with that, whether upcoming state-mandated standardized tests will be postponed or canceled altogether.

Elk Grove Unified School District, south of Sacramento and the largest district in Northern California, was the first in the state to shut down. Since then, schools have been temporarily closed by Los Angeles Unified School District, San Francisco Unified School District and several districts in Ventura County including Simi Valley, Moorpark and Oak Park.

Universities nationwide — including California schools such as UCLA, USC, UC San Diego and Stanford — have transitioned to providing online learning options, electing to shut down classroom instruction.

Earlier this week Newsom called for the cancellation of all gatherings of over 250 people and on Thursday he announced that the state, if needed, will commandeer hotels and medical facilities to help care of coronavirus patients.

California health officials reported five coronavirus related deaths in the state as of Friday morning. Close to 250 people have tested positive for the virus, not counting passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland.