California

How will school closures over the coronavirus affect you and your family? We want to know

Schools are taking emergency precautions in districts around the country to guard against the growing coronavirus outbreak.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By Times staff
March 13, 2020
9:40 AM
As school districts close over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, how are the closures affecting you, your family and your community?

We want to hear from you. Share your experiences with us below.

Coronavirus live updates
Los Angeles school district to close all schools
El distrito escolar de Los Ángeles cerrará todas las escuelas
CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
Times staff
