Coronavirus: What you should know right now, Friday afternoon edition

What we’re wondering right now

Can I go to a nail salon?

In these troubled times, more of us than ever could benefit from the uplifting power of a fresh manicure and brow wax. Health officials are not calling for hair or nail salons to shut down right now, so you could theoretically go. In the Atlantic, two experts were torn when asked about haircuts: Salon interactions tend to be one-on-one, lowering the infection risk; at the same time, we should probably all be considering reducing public outings whenever possible.

With manicures, another person is literally holding your hands. Also, when your nails are wet, it’s challenging to do a proper hand-washing. On the flip side: You are less likely to touch your face. Officially, there is no guidance suggesting you have to skip a salon appointment as long as you take proper health precautions. Personally, I’d avoid it. At the very least, get a gel manicure, where it cures right away and you can wash you hands immediately afterward.

Can I still order stuff online?

Yes, you can still order things online. Like things you buy from the store, someone could have sneezed or coughed onto your item. There is no official guidance from any health officials on what to do with items you ordered from the internet, but you can always wipe things down with disinfectant, then wash your hands. New tests show the virus can live for up to three days on certain surfaces. Did we mention you should wash your hands? Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face immediately after installing your new bidet.

Wired dug into a more philosophical aspect of this question: whether it’s ethical to be ordering online delivery at this time.

A reader asks: Is there a tracker showing how many tests have actually been performed in L.A. County or California?

I am not aware of any tracker being updated live with that information. Eight new cases of coronavirus in L.A. County were announced today, bringing the total here to 40. L.A. is expected to get more test kits this week, at which point officials expect the number of cases to expand significantly. Here’s our latest on that.