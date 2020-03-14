Former Coachella Valley nursing home patient has coronavirus as spread continues

A former patient at a Coachella Valley nursing home has been infected with the coronavirus, prompting officials to test workers and patients at the facility.

The Riverside County public health department said the patient spent time at Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center before being transferred to a hospital.

The source of the infection remains unclear. But officials said the testing will occur as quickly as possible and anyone who tests positive will be isolated.

“Quick action is required when we are dealing with a vulnerable population like this,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, in a statement. “By testing immediately, we can learn whether the illness has spread to others and take appropriate action.”

Riverside County declared a a state of emergency last week. It has 14 confirmed cases.

In a statement released through the county, a representative for the facility said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with this patient and the family. We wish the patient a full recovery. Our top priority is the health, well-being and safety of our patients and employees. As such, we are following all CDC precautions and recommendations.”

Orange County has reported its first case of coronavirus that appears to have spread through the community as the total number of presumed cases rose to 13.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said a woman acquired the virus locally and is now hospitalized in stable condition. No other details were provided.

Los Angeles County has 40 confirmed cases.