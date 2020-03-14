Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Orange County reports first coronavirus case from community spread, its 13th overall

COVID-19 testing in Orange County, Calif.
COVID-19 testing at the Orange County Public Health Services lab on Wednesday.
(Edward Mertz / Orange County Health Care Agency)
By Richard Winton
Colleen Shalby
March 14, 2020
7:25 AM
Orange County now has reported its first case of coronavirus that appears to have spread through the community as the total number of presumed cases rose to 13.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said a woman acquired the virus locally and is now hospitalized in stable condition. No other details were provided.

Here is the breakdown of Orange County cases:

10 Travel-related
2 Person-to-person
1 Community acquired

The new tally came as the Orange County superintendent of schools said he supported suspending all school operations for at least two weeks.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” Supt. Al Mijares said in statement. “We know that temporarily closing a school has a tremendous impact on our families, and steps will need to be implemented to support the continuity of learning and to ensure students have access to healthy meals. But the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we have confidence that this is the proper precautionary course for Orange County.”

CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
