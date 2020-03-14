Orange County reports first coronavirus case from community spread, its 13th overall

Orange County now has reported its first case of coronavirus that appears to have spread through the community as the total number of presumed cases rose to 13.
The Orange County Health Care Agency said a woman acquired the virus locally and is now hospitalized in stable condition. No other details were provided.
Here is the breakdown of Orange County cases:
10 Travel-related
2 Person-to-person
1 Community acquired
The new tally came as the Orange County superintendent of schools said he supported suspending all school operations for at least two weeks.
“This is not a decision we take lightly,” Supt. Al Mijares said in statement. “We know that temporarily closing a school has a tremendous impact on our families, and steps will need to be implemented to support the continuity of learning and to ensure students have access to healthy meals. But the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we have confidence that this is the proper precautionary course for Orange County.”