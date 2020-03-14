Orange County reports first coronavirus case from community spread, its 13th overall

Orange County now has reported its first case of coronavirus that appears to have spread through the community as the total number of presumed cases rose to 13.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said a woman acquired the virus locally and is now hospitalized in stable condition. No other details were provided.

Here is the breakdown of Orange County cases:

10 Travel-related

2 Person-to-person

1 Community acquired

The new tally came as the Orange County superintendent of schools said he supported suspending all school operations for at least two weeks.