California

LAPD confirms its first coronavirus case, a supervisor in Pacific Division

LAPD officers
The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus within its ranks.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy Chang
Richard Winton
March 15, 2020
6:13 PM
The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday confirmed its first coronavirus case.

The supervisor in the Pacific Division felt ill and went home Monday, officials said.

“The supervisor’s condition is already improving and he is expected to make a full recovery. Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the involved employee’s work area at the Pacific Division should be completed by the end of the day,” the LAPD said in a statement. “At this point no other personnel from Pacific Division have experienced symptoms or been isolated.”

The LAPD has been taking precautions to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

All patrol officers and officers likely to come into contact with infected people have been issued a kit consisting of multiple sets of gloves, a bacteria protection mask and goggles.

Officers are directed to use all three items when responding to a call or having contact with a possible virus patient.

The department has already ordered 100,000 extra masks, but officers will not wear masks as a routine matter.

Among the LAPD guidelines:

  • Thoroughly clean and disinfect workstations, vehicles, and surroundings.
  • Maintain good health, get enough rest, maintain a moderate exercise program, eat healthfully, avoid tobacco use, etc.
  • Keep current on vaccinations.
  • Stay home when sick, and respectfully request that others do the same.
  • When interacting with a member of the public exhibiting upper respiratory symptoms such as sneezing or coughing, provide them a surgical mask if one is available, or stand six feet away.
  • Wear proper personal protective equipment. In the case of interacting with members of the public suspected of having the coronavirus, that equipment could include masks, safety googles, face shields and nitrile gloves.
Cindy Chang
Cindy Chang
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011.
