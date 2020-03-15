LAPD confirms its first coronavirus case, a supervisor in Pacific Division

The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday confirmed its first coronavirus case.

The supervisor in the Pacific Division felt ill and went home Monday, officials said.

“The supervisor’s condition is already improving and he is expected to make a full recovery. Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the involved employee’s work area at the Pacific Division should be completed by the end of the day,” the LAPD said in a statement. “At this point no other personnel from Pacific Division have experienced symptoms or been isolated.”

The LAPD has been taking precautions to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

All patrol officers and officers likely to come into contact with infected people have been issued a kit consisting of multiple sets of gloves, a bacteria protection mask and goggles.

Officers are directed to use all three items when responding to a call or having contact with a possible virus patient.

The department has already ordered 100,000 extra masks, but officers will not wear masks as a routine matter.

Among the LAPD guidelines:

