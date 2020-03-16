Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Coronavirus: L.A. will temporarily stop ticketing during street sweeping

A car with a parking ticket
Los Angeles will relax some parking restrictions during the next two weeks, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura J. NelsonStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
6:05 PM
Share

In an effort to help residents stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles will temporarily stop ticketing cars during street sweeping and relax its enforcement of some other parking rules, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

For the next two weeks, cars left on the street in L.A. during street sweeping will not be ticketed, Garcetti said.

The city will also temporarily stop ticketing and towing vehicles that are abandoned, oversized vehicles parked overnight, and vehicles parked in peak-hour parking zones.

The city will also freeze parking fine increases for the next 60 days, Garcetti said, and will extend all payment deadlines until June 1.

Advertisement

“People are feeling the financial pinch,” Garcetti said. “The small things we can do help families, we will enact.”

Los Angeles parking officers will not ticket parents and caregivers who are picking up meals around closed schools, and there will be an “extended grace period” for people picking up groceries or dropping off goods, he said.

“There’s no need to worry about the financial cost of keeping your car at home while you practice safe social distancing,” he said. “You help our city ‘flatten the curve.’”

Not all parking enforcement will stop. During “the duration of this emergency period,” Garcetti said, parking officers will focus on “street sweeping around encampments, ensuring emergency access, keeping colored curbs clear, and repaving and slurry operations.”

Advertisement

The city will not loosen restrictions at parking meters, Garcetti said, in an effort to encourage parking turnover at businesses “that are relying now on many people coming to pick up food, and delivery services that can serve us food as well.”

The region has gradually shut down over the last week as elected and public health officials have worked to halt the spread of the virus and residents have observed “social distancing” by staying six feet away from each other.

Traffic has been eerily light. Bars and nightclubs have shut down, and restaurants have limited their business to takeout orders until March 31. Movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers are also closed. Grocery stores, pharmacies and food banks remain open.

CaliforniaTransportationHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Laura J. Nelson
Follow Us
Laura J. Nelson covers transportation and mobility issues across Southern California. She was part of the team of reporters awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Before joining The Times in 2012, Nelson wrote for the Boston Globe, the Tampa Bay Times and the Los Angeles Daily News. She grew up in suburban Kansas City in a family of journalists and graduated from the University of Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement