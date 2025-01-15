Where has parking enforcement been relaxed amid active wildfires?

A Pasadena city official walks in front of an entrance at City Hall on Aug. 12, 2024.

Parking enforcement has temporarily been lifted in many parts of Los Angeles County as crews continue to fight the region’s devastating wildfires.

But don’t expect to park your car anywhere you want without consequences.

Parking enforcement regulations were relaxed when the fires began last week. But as cities begin to recover and rebuild, some agencies have resumed their parking enforcement operations while others will continue to give motorists a break from parking tickets.

This is the current status of parking enforcement near the fires:

Pasadena

The city of Pasadena has suspended most of its parking enforcement until further notice, the city’s website said. Suspended operations include enforcement of street sweeping and overnight and preferential parking violations.

Advertisement

However, the city will continue to issue citations for red flag violations — including parking in red zones and posted no-parking zones and blocking fire hydrants or driveways.

Red flag parking restrictions were created so cars that are blocking access for emergency vehicles get towed when fire conditions are high to clear the roads.

If you want to report a violation or inquire about parking restrictions or towed vehicles, call (626) 744-6440. Residents can also submit a citizen service request online to report a parking enforcement issue.

Advertisement

Altadena

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Altadena station, which addresses parking-related matters in the unincorporated community, has suspended parking enforcement as of this week, the department confirmed Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Lt. Ethan Marquez said helping residents evacuate safely has been the agency’s primary focus.

“People lost their homes, and to slap a parking ticket on their car — that’s not really our focus,” Marquez said. “Once the mandatory evacuation is lifted, we will resume our normal operations.”

Advertisement

Marquez says the Sheriff’s Department is working with other county agencies to create a plan to remove burned cars along main city streets. Residents should anticipate parking enforcement to resume as the community shifts its focus to recovering from the fire.

If you received a parking citation, you may contest it by visiting the L.A. County Parking Violations Bureau’s online parking ticket payment system . The system has a $2.25 service fee.

County Public Works Chief of Strategic Communications Kerjon Lee said crews are working to clear debris in Altadena. Once the debris is removed, street sweeping will resume, starting next week or sooner, Lee said.

Pacific Palisades

Last week, the city of Los Angeles Department of Transportation relaxed enforcement of non-safety-related parking violations citywide, Public Information Director Colin Sweeney said. But enforcement resumed Jan. 13 for many parts of L.A.

But parking restrictions will not be enforced in areas near the Hurst and Palisades fires or on streets within a one-block radius of evacuation centers . LADOT traffic officers will not issue citations for the following violations:



Time limit

Parking meters

No parking with specified days and times only

No stopping with specified days and times only

Preferential parking districts

Street sweeping

Other parking regulations will continue to be enforced, including red curbs, red flag violations, passenger loading zones and disabled parking spot violations, Sweeney said.

Malibu

The city of Malibu has suspended its parking enforcement, Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp said. A number of dumpsters have been placed along Pacific Coast Highway for debris clearance.

Advertisement

The city is evaluating its street cleaning services, which may resume next week. Residents are advised to not park in red zones or where signs prohibit parking. Law enforcement will address these violations on a case-by-case basis, Oldoerp said.