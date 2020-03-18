UCLA student tests positive for COVID-19, is being treated at hospital

A UCLA student who lives off-campus has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving care at a local hospital, university officials announced Tuesday.

Anyone who had close contact with the individual, who was not identified by officials, will be contacted and notified if they need to be isolated or tested, Chancellor Gene D. Block wrote in a news release.

“I know the entire UCLA community joins me in keeping our fellow Bruin in their thoughts and remaining committed to our shared well-being as we navigate this new reality together,” Block wrote.

The news comes a day after the university announced that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The staff member, who was not identified, has self-isolated at home off-campus and is receiving care, according to the university.

Block said last week that he made the decision to self-quarantine at his home for two weeks after he learned that he had been in contact with an individual with a confirmed case of the virus. He noted that he is not experiencing symptoms and has continued running the campus from home.

“As testing for COVID-19 in the United States becomes more widely available, we will see local health centers administer more tests. As a result, we should prepare ourselves to expect the number of self-quarantine cases, like mine, and confirmed cases to increase in the weeks and months ahead — not only across the nation, but also at UCLA,” he wrote.

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 400 confirmed cases of the virus and 13 deaths statewide.

UCLA, like many schools across California, has moved from in-person classes to online learning as the state experiences a dramatic slowdown of business and public life in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week urged people 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered bars, theaters and gyms to close and restaurants to halt dine-in service and limit business to takeout orders and delivery.

Other areas, including Orange County, where the virus continues to spread have adopted similar measures in an effort to keep people at home.