Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County health officials Saturday confirmed two more coronavirus-related deaths and 59 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 351.

The individuals who died were both older than 65 with underlying health conditions; one person lived in the Miracle Mile area and the other in Del Rey, public health officials said in a statement.

“Because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than another,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Los Angeles County health officer has issued a stronger “Safer at Home” order following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented statewide order instructing 40 million Californians to stay at home as much as possible, with certain exceptions, to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new county order largely matches the stronger stay-at-home order issued for the city of Los Angeles by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday night, just moments before the statewide order was announced. The new rules close drive-in theaters and nail and hair salons, among other things.

Here are the L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases:

Alhambra 3

Altadena 3

Arcadia 2

Baldwin Hills 2

Beverly Hills 7

Beverlywood 5

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 18

Burbank 1

Calabasas 1

Carson 3

Castaic 1

Century City 4

Century Palms/Cove 1

Cerritos 1

Covina 1

Crestview 4

Culver City 4

Del Rey 2

Diamond Bar 2

Downtown 1

Eagle Rock 1

East Los Angeles 1

Echo Park 1

El Segundo 2

Encino 10

Gardena 1

Glendale 5

Granada Hills 4

Hancock Park 4

Hawthorne 2

Hollywood 12

Hollywood Hills 2

Inglewood 2

Koreatown 1

La Canada Flintridge 1

La Mirada 3

La Verne 1

Lake Balboa 1

Lakewood 1

Lancaster 3

Lawndale 1

Lomita 7

Long Beach 13

Lynwood 1

Manhattan Beach 7

Mar Vista 4

Melrose 12

Miracle Mile 1

Montebello 1

Monterey Park 3

North Hollywood 5

Northridge 1

Pacific Palisades 7

Palms 1

Park La Brea 4

Pasadena 3

Playa Vista 2

Redondo Beach 2

Reseda 3

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 1

San Pedro 1

Santa Clarita 4

Santa Monica 5

Santa Monica Mountains 3

Sherman Oaks 7

Silver Lake 3

South El Monte 1

South Pasadena 2

South Whittier 1

Stevenson Ranch 1

Studio City 4

Sun Valley 1

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 7

Torrance 2

Tujunga 1

University Park 1

Valley Glen 6

Van Nuys 2

Venice 6

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 1

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

West Adams 2

West Covina 1

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 18

West Los Angeles 3

West Vernon 2

Westchester 3

Westlake 1

Westwood 5

Whittier 2

Winnetka 1

Woodland Hills 5

Under investigation 31