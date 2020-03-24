Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

To slow coronavirus spread, Orange County moves to close parking lots at beaches, parks

Mary Scully, left, 22, takes a photo of Matt Scully, 17, and Brisa Zitko, 17, all of Huntington Beach, while enjoying the sunset March 18 at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
11:29 AM
Like its neighbors up and down the California coast, Orange County is moving to restrict parking access to its parks and beaches in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

While it was initially unclear whether the Orange County Board of Supervisors had the power to issue such an order during its regular meeting — since the item was not on the agenda — County Executive Officer Frank Kim made his intentions clear.

“I would intend to close the parking lots of our beaches,” he told supervisors. “Please understand that’s likely what action I would take immediately following this meeting.”

Kim will write a directive to shut down the lots at all OC Parks facilities effective immediately, according to county spokeswoman Molly Nichelson.

Beaches themselves would remain open for the time being, Kim said.

Municipalities up and down the coast have taken similar action in recent days following a weekend that saw crowds pack together at popular beaches despite calls for people to maintain at least a 6-foot buffer around themselves when they go outside.

