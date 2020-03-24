Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Two workers connected to L.A. Metro infected with the coronavirus

A light rail train
A light rail train travels along track near downtown Los Angeles.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura J. NelsonStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
4:34 PM
An electrical worker and an employee on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority rail project have been infected with the coronavirus, Los Angeles County officials said.

The electrical worker, who reported to the downtown Los Angeles subway yard March 16 with flu-like symptoms but stayed inside a truck, later tested positive for the coronavirus, Metro said in a statement.

Three other employees who had close contact with the worker were sent home and were asked to self-quarantine for two weeks, officials said. Crews working on the project have “returned to work with remedial actions taken,” the agency said, including holding meetings outdoors “whenever possible” and using a roll call instead of passing around a sign-in sheet.

A document worker for the consortium of companies building the Crenshaw Line project through South L.A. became ill on Wednesday and was hospitalized on Saturday, officials said. All employees who worked on the same floor of the office building in Inglewood were “notified and placed into quarantine,” officials said.

Los Angeles County authorities on Tuesday confirmed an additional 128 cases of infection with the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 662. Of that total, 42% of cases involve people age 18 to 40, and 39% involve people 41 to 65. Eleven people have died.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Laura J. Nelson
