Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

With more testing, Los Angeles County is seeing more coronavirus cases.

Los Angeles County public health officials on Saturday announced six more deaths from the coronavirus and 344 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 32 deaths and 1,817 cases.

About one-third of the cases — 601 — were confirmed in the last 48 hours, officials said. As of Saturday, 398 people, or about 22% of positive cases, had at some point been hospitalized.

Nearly 400 people in the county have been hospitalized at one time for the virus.

Advertisement

Here is an age breakdown, excluding the cities of Pasadena and Long Beach.

0 to 17 — 27

18 to 40 — 674

41 to 65 — 676

66 and older — 343

Here are cases by community:

** Indicates where case numbers are unavailable in communities of fewer than 25,000 people