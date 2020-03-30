Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Hollywood Burbank Airport reduces parking as pandemic keeps travelers away

tn-blr-me-coronavirus-hollywood-burbank-airport-20200317-17.jpg
The valet parking queue at Hollywood Burbank Airport was empty Tuesday. The number of passengers at the airport has dropped by 50%.
(Tim Berger / Times Community News)
By Anthony Clark Carpio
March 30, 2020
10:33 AM
Hollywood Burbank Airport on Monday consolidated its parking to three sites to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Lots A and C as well as the airport’s valet service are closed amid a drastic decrease in travelers caused by shelter-in-place orders put in place because of the spreading virus. The employee parking lot is also closed.

“By closing lots A, C and the valet, we are reducing the need for the public to use our shuttles to get to the terminals,” airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf said. “Having passengers park at the nearby lots and the park structure will allow them to walk to the terminals and practice social distancing.”

Those who need to park their vehicles while flying out of the Burbank airport can use the parking structure or lots E and G.

Clark Carpio writes for Times Community News.

CaliforniaTravelCoronavirus Pandemic
Anthony Clark Carpio
Anthony Clark Carpio is a reporter with the Burbank Leader. He joined the Times Community News staff on New Year’s Eve 2012 and covers everything from the City Council to community events. He has a journalism degree from Cal State Northridge. Before  reporting in Burbank, he was a reporter with the Huntington Beach Independent and a freelance reporter for the Pasadena Sun, the La Cañada Valley Sun and the Santa Clarita Signal.
