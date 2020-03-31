Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

It’s warming up, but don’t venture out: Health officials issue virus reminder

Warm weather
Warm weather is expected this week, which may tempt residents to go find a place to bask in the sun. Officials say: Just don’t.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
2:44 PM
Share

The sun is out, the skies are blue, and the springtime temperatures may be beckoning. But don’t heed that siren song, Los Angeles County public health officials warn.

A warming trend this week may tempt Angelenos to congregate at outdoor spaces, but the public is reminded it’s better to remain at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

L.A. is getting a break from a series of northern storms that have kept the region chilly and rainy. Highs on Tuesday are expected in the mid-60s to low 70s near the beaches and in the 70s inland, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump warns of difficult weeks ahead as coronavirus continues spread
512840_me_0325_neighborhood_manhattan_beach_JLC_12049.jpg
California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump warns of difficult weeks ahead as coronavirus continues spread
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery
Advertisement

Temperatures will cool slightly over the next few days but remain mild, with highs Friday expected in the lower to mid-60s along the coast and in the lower 70s inland, Sweet said. A storm on the horizon could drop temperatures into the lower to mid-60s by Sunday and bring a chance of showers.

The warm weather is worrisome for county officials, who are urging residents to remain indoors while the state grapples with the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the county reminded residents that the local Safer at Home directives are still in effect and cautioned against “behavioral fatigue” — or growing tired of behaving a certain way — especially with the temptation of warming weather.

If people go outside, they risk contracting the virus or putting someone else at risk. Instead, the county listed alternatives, some of which include fostering a pet, using free online resources offered by the county for all ages or doing at-home art activities.

Advertisement

There are signs recent efforts to enforce social distancing may be working to slow the spread of the virus. But many outdoor spaces such as beaches and hiking trails have been closed because too many people have clustered in those areas.

Newsletter
Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter

Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Melissa Gomez
Follow Us
Melissa Gomez is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018 after graduating from the University of Florida. She is a proud native Floridian.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement