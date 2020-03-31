L.A. coronavirus stay-at-home order could last well into May, LAPD chief says

Los Angeles’ strict stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could remain in place well into May, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.

His statement underscores that residents should expect the social distancing rules to remain in place for weeks as coronavirus cases and deaths keep rising.

Both Los Angeles city and county officials have shut down all but essential businesses and told residents to stay inside except for shopping, medical appointments and short outdoor activities.

Most beaches, trails, recreation areas and other points of interest are closed , including trails in Griffith Park and Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The state has also ordered parking lots closed at dozens of state beaches and parks.

But L.A. officials said it’s fine to walk or jog in your neighborhood or through neighborhood parks as long as you maintain social distance.

Local orders allow essential businesses such as groceries and drugstores, medical offices, healthcare companies, gas stations, auto repair and warehouse stores to remain open. Here is the basic breakdown:

What’s open:

Pharmacies

Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery restaurants. Some farmers markets outside the city of Los Angeles remain open.

Banks

Gas stations

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What is closed:

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention centers

Dine-in restaurants

Los Angeles County officials listed seven additional deaths from the virus Monday, bringing the total to 44. Six of the seven new victims were 65 or older; the other was between 41 and 65.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer tallied an additional 342 cases of the virus, bringing the total to 2,474 in the county, including people who have recovered. She said more than 15,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county, with 12% showing positive.

