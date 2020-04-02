Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County rose dramatically Wednesday as officials reported more than 500 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected by the virus in the region to 3,528.
County officials also reported 12 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 66. Nine of the 11 people who most recently died were older than 65, and seven had underlying health conditions.
One person was between 18 and 40 years old, and another was between 41 and 65 years old, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The coronavirus has also spread to the most vulnerable populations in the county, with five homeless people testing positive for COVID-19, Ferrer said.
“The hard truth is we have some difficult days ahead as we work tirelessly to flatten the curve of this horrible virus,” she said in a statement. “Though the end may not be as close as we’d like, if we all continue to do our part to slow the spread by staying home, social distancing, self-isolating when we are positive or presumed positive, and self-quarantining if we are close contacts of a positive case, we will get to the end of the COVID-19 crisis more quickly, together.”
Here is the list of communities in Los Angeles County with coronavirus cases. Check out the latest from The Times tracker:
Long Beach 139
Melrose 104
Glendale 86
Hollywood 67
West Hollywood 64
Torrance 63
Santa Monica 53
Redondo Beach 50
Santa Clarita 50
North Hollywood 45
Carson 44
Manhattan Beach 41
Burbank 39
Brentwood 39
Beverly Hills 39
Inglewood 37
Sherman Oaks 37
Downey 37
Hancock Park 33
Pasadena 33
Encino 32
Lancaster 32
Hollywood Hills 32
Sylmar 30
Woodland Hills 29
Tarzana 29
Palms 27
Westwood 26
Silver Lake 25
South Gate 25
Valley Village 23
Bellflower 23
Pacific Palisades 23
Beverly Crest 22
West Los Angeles 22
Hawthorne 22
Norwalk 21
Reseda 20
Lynwood 20
Florence-Firestone 19
Studio City 19
Compton 19
Palmdale 18
Koreatown 18
Lakewood 18
Mar Vista 18
Venice 18
Westchester 18
Chatsworth 18
Century City 17
Culver City 17
Carthay 17
Del Rey 17
Van Nuys 17
Glassell Park 16
Rancho Palos Verdes 16
East Los Angeles 16
Whittier 15
West Vernon 15
Beverlywood 15
Downtown 15
Boyle Heights 15
Crestview 15
Palos Verdes Estates 15
Lake Balboa 14
San Pedro 14
Altadena 14
Los Feliz 14
University Park 14
Granada Hills 14
Pico Rivera 14
Gardena 14
Florence-Firestone 14
West Adams 14
Huntington Park 13
Athens-Westmont 13
Baldwin Hills 13
Calabasas 13
Central 13
Mid-City 13
Wilmington 13
Pomona 13
Westlake 13
Alhambra 13
East Hollywood 12
Northridge 12
Hermosa Beach 12
Arcadia 12
Wilshire Center 12
Bell 12
Bel-Air 12
Miracle Mile 12
West Carson 11
Winnetka 11
South Park 11
Century Palms/Cove 11
Eagle Rock 11
North Hills 11
Temple-Beaudry 11
Panorama City 11
Wholesale District 10
Paramount 10
Canoga Park 10
Agoura Hills 10
West Hills 10
Covina 9
Pico-Union 9
South Carthay 9
Highland Park 9
Harbor Gateway 9
Sun Valley 9
La Mirada 9
Monterey Park 9
Exposition Park 8
Country Club Park 8
Valley Glen 8
Green Meadows 8
South Whittier 8
Hacienda Heights 8
Cudahy 8
Sunland 8
Adams-Normandie 8
Hyde Park 8
Cheviot Hills 8
Porter Ranch 8
Cerritos 8
La Cañada Flintridge 8
Maywood 8
Lennox 8
Little Bangladesh 8
Lawndale 7
West Covina 7
Vermont Vista 7
South Pasadena 7
Playa Vista 7
Pacoima 7
Montebello 7
Monrovia 7
Leimert Park 7
View Park/Windsor Hills 7
Watts 7
Harbor City 7
Glendora 7
Azusa 7
Arleta 7
La Puente 6
San Gabriel 6
Marina Peninsula 6
El Monte 6
Echo Park 6
Mission Hills 6
Diamond Bar 6
Lake View Terrace 6
Ladera Heights 5
South San Gabriel 5
Lincoln Heights 5
Park La Brea 5
Tujunga 5
Vermont Knolls 5
Bell Gardens 5
Harvard Heights 5
Vernon Central 5
Cloverdale/Cochran 5
Marina del Rey 5
Willowbrook 5
Historic Filipinotown 5
Crenshaw District 5
Rowland Heights 5
San Dimas 5
San Fernando 5
Walnut 4
El Sereno 4
Harvard Park 4
Castaic 3
Baldwin Park 3
Claremont 3
Rosemead 3
La Verne 2
Temple City 1
West Whittier/Los Nietos 1
Shadow Hills 1-4
Santa Monica Mountains 1-4
Santa Fe Springs 1-4
Northeast San Gabriel 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Mt. Washington 1-4
Monrovia 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Malibu 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Lomita 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Little Armenia 1-4
Lafayette Square 1-4
Valencia 1-4
La Verne 1-4
San Marino 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Hawthorne 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Valinda 1-4
Gramercy Place 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
Elysian Valley 1-4
Elysian Park 1-4
Vermont Square 1-4
El Segundo 1-4
Victoria Park 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East Rancho Dominguez 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
View Heights 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Thai Town 1-4
West LA 1-4
West Puente Valley 1-4
Del Aire 1-4
Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Rolling Hills Estates 1-4
Covina 1-4
Reynier Village 1-4
Westlake Village 1-4
Commerce 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Stevenson Ranch 1-4
Reseda Ranch 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Rancho Park 1-4
Canyon Country 1-4
Cadillac-Corning 1-4
Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Quartz Hill 1-4
Toluca Lake 1-4
Atwater Village 1-4
Athens Village 1-4
Artesia 1-4
Playa del Rey 1-4
Alsace 1-4