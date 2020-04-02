Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County rose dramatically Wednesday as officials reported more than 500 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected by the virus in the region to 3,528.

County officials also reported 12 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 66. Nine of the 11 people who most recently died were older than 65, and seven had underlying health conditions.

One person was between 18 and 40 years old, and another was between 41 and 65 years old, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The coronavirus has also spread to the most vulnerable populations in the county, with five homeless people testing positive for COVID-19, Ferrer said.

“The hard truth is we have some difficult days ahead as we work tirelessly to flatten the curve of this horrible virus,” she said in a statement. “Though the end may not be as close as we’d like, if we all continue to do our part to slow the spread by staying home, social distancing, self-isolating when we are positive or presumed positive, and self-quarantining if we are close contacts of a positive case, we will get to the end of the COVID-19 crisis more quickly, together.”

Here is the list of communities in Los Angeles County with coronavirus cases. Check out the latest from The Times tracker:

Long Beach 139

Melrose 104

Glendale 86

Hollywood 67

West Hollywood 64

Torrance 63

Santa Monica 53

Redondo Beach 50

Santa Clarita 50

North Hollywood 45

Carson 44

Manhattan Beach 41

Burbank 39

Brentwood 39

Beverly Hills 39

Inglewood 37

Sherman Oaks 37

Downey 37

Hancock Park 33

Pasadena 33

Encino 32

Lancaster 32

Hollywood Hills 32

Sylmar 30

Woodland Hills 29

Tarzana 29

Palms 27

Westwood 26

Silver Lake 25

South Gate 25

Valley Village 23

Bellflower 23

Pacific Palisades 23

Beverly Crest 22

West Los Angeles 22

Hawthorne 22

Norwalk 21

Reseda 20

Lynwood 20

Florence-Firestone 19

Studio City 19

Compton 19

Palmdale 18

Koreatown 18

Lakewood 18

Mar Vista 18

Venice 18

Westchester 18

Chatsworth 18

Century City 17

Culver City 17

Carthay 17

Del Rey 17

Van Nuys 17

Glassell Park 16

Rancho Palos Verdes 16

East Los Angeles 16

Whittier 15

West Vernon 15

Beverlywood 15

Downtown 15

Boyle Heights 15

Crestview 15

Palos Verdes Estates 15

Lake Balboa 14

San Pedro 14

Altadena 14

Los Feliz 14

University Park 14

Granada Hills 14

Pico Rivera 14

Gardena 14

West Adams 14

Huntington Park 13

Athens-Westmont 13

Baldwin Hills 13

Calabasas 13

Central 13

Mid-City 13

Wilmington 13

Pomona 13

Westlake 13

Alhambra 13

East Hollywood 12

Northridge 12

Hermosa Beach 12

Arcadia 12

Wilshire Center 12

Bell 12

Bel-Air 12

Miracle Mile 12

West Carson 11

Winnetka 11

South Park 11

Century Palms/Cove 11

Eagle Rock 11

North Hills 11

Temple-Beaudry 11

Panorama City 11

Wholesale District 10

Paramount 10

Canoga Park 10

Agoura Hills 10

West Hills 10

Covina 9

Pico-Union 9

South Carthay 9

Highland Park 9

Harbor Gateway 9

Sun Valley 9

La Mirada 9

Monterey Park 9

Exposition Park 8

Country Club Park 8

Valley Glen 8

Green Meadows 8

South Whittier 8

Hacienda Heights 8

Cudahy 8

Sunland 8

Adams-Normandie 8

Hyde Park 8

Cheviot Hills 8

Porter Ranch 8

Cerritos 8

La Cañada Flintridge 8

Maywood 8

Lennox 8

Little Bangladesh 8

Lawndale 7

West Covina 7

Vermont Vista 7

South Pasadena 7

Playa Vista 7

Pacoima 7

Montebello 7

Monrovia 7

Leimert Park 7

View Park/Windsor Hills 7

Watts 7

Harbor City 7

Glendora 7

Azusa 7

Arleta 7

La Puente 6

San Gabriel 6

Marina Peninsula 6

El Monte 6

Echo Park 6

Mission Hills 6

Diamond Bar 6

Lake View Terrace 6

Ladera Heights 5

South San Gabriel 5

Lincoln Heights 5

Park La Brea 5

Tujunga 5

Vermont Knolls 5

Bell Gardens 5

Harvard Heights 5

Vernon Central 5

Cloverdale/Cochran 5

Marina del Rey 5

Willowbrook 5

Historic Filipinotown 5

Crenshaw District 5

Rowland Heights 5

San Dimas 5

San Fernando 5

Walnut 4

El Sereno 4

Harvard Park 4

Castaic 3

Baldwin Park 3

Claremont 3

Rosemead 3

La Verne 2

Temple City 1

West Whittier/Los Nietos 1

Shadow Hills 1-4

Santa Monica Mountains 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

Northeast San Gabriel 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Mt. Washington 1-4

Monrovia 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Malibu 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Lomita 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Little Armenia 1-4

Lafayette Square 1-4

Valencia 1-4

La Verne 1-4

San Marino 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Hawthorne 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Valinda 1-4

Gramercy Place 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Elysian Valley 1-4

Elysian Park 1-4

Vermont Square 1-4

El Segundo 1-4

Victoria Park 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East Rancho Dominguez 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

View Heights 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Thai Town 1-4

West LA 1-4

West Puente Valley 1-4

Del Aire 1-4

Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Rolling Hills Estates 1-4

Covina 1-4

Reynier Village 1-4

Westlake Village 1-4

Commerce 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Stevenson Ranch 1-4

Reseda Ranch 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Rancho Park 1-4

Canyon Country 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4

Toluca Lake 1-4

Atwater Village 1-4

Athens Village 1-4

Artesia 1-4

Playa del Rey 1-4

Alsace 1-4

