Coronavirus cases increase dramatically in L.A. County in 48-hour period as testing ramps up

Los Angeles County is seeing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, with hundreds of new cases reported over a two day period, as testing ramps up and more infections are identified.

The county confirmed 13 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 80, and 534 new cases overall, bringing that total to more than 4,000. The number of new cases increased by more than 1,000 in 48 hours.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases swelled to more than 11,000 on Thursday — with the death toll topping 240. Of those cases, 40% have been reported in L.A. County.

“The increase in the number of people who are positive here in L.A. County still directly correlates to our ability to do more testing,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health. “It also, though, unfortunately correlates to the fact that we have more people who are infected, and because we have more people who are infected, we have more people infecting other people.”

More than 23,300 people had been tested in L.A. County as of Thursday, well over double the number reported a week before, when just 9,400 people had been tested.

The testing numbers still lag behind those of New York City, where more than 49,000 positive cases had been identified as of Friday morning.

On Friday, three new drive-up coronavirus testing locations opened in L.A. County, at the Pomona Fairplex, the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach and the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale. Testing also is available at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster and Glendale Memorial Hospital, the county said.

Testing is by appointment only and limited to residents who are showing symptoms and are at least 65 years old or have underlying health conditions.

The increase in L.A. County cases may also be due to a spike in cases reported in institutional settings, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters, treatment centers, jails and prisons. These facilities tend to house a large number of vulnerable people who are older or have underlying health conditions, and residents often live in close quarters, making it difficult to curb the virus’ spread.

The Department of Public Health was investigating 298 cases among staff, residents and guests of 54 different institutions, as of Thursday. On Monday, cases were being investigated at just 18 facilities. Of those who have died from COVID-19, 11 have lived in either a skilled nursing or assisted living facility, Ferrer said.

A total of seven cases have been reported at L.A. County Jail — 7 staffers and one inmate. Lancaster State Prison has reported six cases among inmates, Ferrer said.

In addition, there were nine cases reported among L.A.'s homeless community, up from five the day before, Ferrer said Thursday.