Pasadena records first two suspected coronavirus-related deaths

Pasadena recorded its first suspected two deaths from coronavirus as the total number of cases rose to 53.

Pasadena city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said one victim was a man in his late 40s and the other was an elderly woman. Both had underlying health issues. The Los Angeles County coroner is now determining an official cause of death.

Like the rest of Los Angeles County, Pasadena has seen a spike in the number of cases as testing has become more available.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said that the county should expect to see 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the coming weeks and that the key to keeping the rate of spread manageable was for the public to stay largely at home.

“The next few weeks are going to be critically important,” she said, “because we are going to see more cases of people who are positive with COVID-19, but it’s our hope that the rate of increase continues to be manageable and that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system.”

Los Angeles County confirmed 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing its toll to 91, and 521 new cases overall, bringing that total to more than 4,500. The number of new cases increased by more than 1,000 in 48 hours. About 541 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, officials said.

Orange County reported 57 new coronavirus infections Friday, raising its number of known cases to 711 — more than double what it was a week earlier.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 13 — the first time in four days that there were no new COVID-19-related fatalities reported in the region.

In Riverside County, a second sheriff’s deputy died of the virus.