This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County recorded its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Saturday.

Officials announced 28 additional deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

It also reported 711 new cases, bringing the total to more than 5,300, with 119 deaths.

“Unfortunately, today’s significant increase in the number of people who have died leaves so many families in our communities facing unimaginable loss and grief,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Of the people who died, 17 were older than 65, and 21 had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Here is the latest count by community. For more, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.

Long Beach 198

Melrose 129

Glendale 118

Santa Clarita 89

North Hollywood 86

Torrance 85

Hollywood 84

West Hollywood 81

Carson 69

Santa Monica 65

Redondo Beach 62

Inglewood 62

Burbank 61

Beverly Hills 60

Sylmar 52

Sherman Oaks 52

Downey 52

Silver Lake 46

Manhattan Beach 46

Brentwood 46

Woodland Hills 43

Lancaster 43

South Gate 42

East Los Angeles 40

Palms 39

Encino 39

Norwalk 38

Pasadena 37

Hollywood Hills 37

Hancock Park 37

Boyle Heights 36

Reseda 34

Tarzana 33

Van Nuys 33

Hawthorne 32

Palmdale 31

Compton 31

Bellflower 30

Canoga Park 29

Florence-Firestone 29

Valley Village 29

Glassell Park 28

Lynwood 28

Lakewood 28

Westlake 27

West Los Angeles 27

Koreatown 27

Pico Rivera 27

Westwood 27

Rancho Palos Verdes 27

Panorama City 27

West Vernon 26

Pacific Palisades 26

Winnetka 25

San Pedro 25

Del Rey 25

Pomona 24

Mar Vista 24

Carthay 24

Beverly Crest 24

Westchester 23

Culver City 23

Gardena 23

Florence-Firestone 22

Exposition Park 22

Granada Hills 22

Pacoima 22

Athens-Westmont 22

Whittier 21

North Hills 21

Century City 21

Palos Verdes Estates 21

Northridge 21

Chatsworth 21

Venice 20

Central 20

Huntington Park 20

Lake Balboa 20

West Adams 20

Crestview 20

Wilshire Center 19

Los Feliz 19

Alhambra 19

Paramount 19

Studio City 19

Wilmington 19

Altadena 18

Downtown 18

West Carson 18

Baldwin Hills 18

Eagle Rock 18

Harbor City 18

Temple-Beaudry 18

Mid-city 17

Hermosa Beach 17

South Park 17

Valley Glen 17

West LA 17

Agoura Hills 17

South Carthay 17

Bell 16

Beverlywood 16

Pico-Union 16

East Hollywood 16

Calabasas 16

Porter Ranch 16

El Sereno 16

Highland Park 15

Vernon Central 15

Century Palms/Cove 15

Miracle Mile 15

Cerritos 15

University Park 15

Monterey Park 15

Bel Air 15

Leimert Park 15

Harbor Gateway 15

West Hills 15

Watts 14

Maywood 14

Covina 14

Little Bangladesh 14

Hacienda Heights 13

Sun Valley 13

Wholesale District 13

La Mirada 13

Arcadia 13

South Whittier 13

Arleta 13

Harvard Park 12

El Monte 12

Little Armenia 12

Cudahy 12

Lennox 12

La Puente 11

Adams-Normandie 11

Glendora 11

Diamond Bar 11

Hyde Park 11

La Canada Flintridge 11

Vermont Vista 11

Montebello 11

Mission Hills 11

View Park/Windsor Hills 11

Lincoln Heights 11

Cheviot Hills 10

Green Meadows 10

Lawndale 10

Vermont Knolls 10

Sunland 10

Bell Gardens 10

Willowbrook 10

Country Club Park 10

Cloverdale/Cochran 10

South Pasadena 9

Lakeview Terrace 9

Harvard Heights 9

Monrovia 9

Covina 9

West Covina 9

Victoria Park 9

Baldwin Park 9

Ladera Heights 8

Crenshaw District 8

Azusa 8

San Fernando 8

Echo Park 8

Playa Vista 8

Rowland Heights 8

Malibu 8

Tujunga 8

Mt. Washington 8

West Whittier/Los Nietos 7

Lomita 7

Rolling Hills Estates 7

Walnut 7

San Dimas 7

Gramercy Place 7

San Gabriel 7

Canyon Country 7

Historic Filipinotown 7

Stevenson Ranch 7

Park La Brea 6

Rancho Park 6

Toluca Lake 6

Marina Peninsula 6

Rosemead 6

El Segundo 6

South San Gabriel 5

Thai Town 5

Valinda 5

Elysian Park 5

Vermont Square 5

Shadow Hills 5

San Marino 5

Castaic 5

Temple City 5

Marina del Rey 5

La Verne 4

Claremont 3

Azusa 1-4

La Crescenta-Montrose 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Del Aire 1-4

Reseda Ranch 1-4

Reynier Village 1-4

La Verne 1-4

Artesia 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Lafayette Square 1-4

Monrovia 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Athens Village 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Walnut Park 1-4

Elysian Valley 1-4

Alsace 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

Atwater Village 1-4

Santa Monica Mountains 1-4

Saugus 1-4

West Puente Valley 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Northeast San Gabriel 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

Westlake Village 1-4

Hawthorne 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Figueroa Park Square 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Acton 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

East Rancho Dominguez 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Playa Del Rey 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Valencia 1-4

