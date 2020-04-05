This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County recorded its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Saturday.
Officials announced 28 additional deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
It also reported 711 new cases, bringing the total to more than 5,300, with 119 deaths.
“Unfortunately, today’s significant increase in the number of people who have died leaves so many families in our communities facing unimaginable loss and grief,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Of the people who died, 17 were older than 65, and 21 had underlying health conditions, officials said.
Here is the latest count by community. For more, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.
