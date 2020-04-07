One arrested after family argument over toilet paper turns physical

You knew it would come to this: A family fight over toilet paper turned physical, resulting in an arrest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s station, an argument erupted — and turned violent — after one member of the unidentified family was accused of hiding toilet paper, which has become a hot commodity nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Station personnel could not immediately be reached to provide more information.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently expressed concerns about an anticipated increase in domestic violence with families crammed together in their homes during the stay-at-home directive resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.