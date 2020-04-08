Amid coronavirus outbreak, nursing home patients moved after employees skip shifts

Nearly 100 residents are being removed from a skilled nursing facility in Riverside County after more than a dozen employees missed two consecutive days of work, according to county officials.

The 84 patients at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will be moved to other locations throughout the county.

The Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents at the facility when 13 employees didn’t show up for work, officials said.

“Staffing demands, however, require the patients be moved today,” officials said Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

There are 34 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients and five among employees at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, officials said. As of Wednesday, there were no pending test results for the 90-bed facility.

The nursing facilities that will receive the patients will undergo standard coronavirus containment measures, which includes closing enrollment of new patients, prohibiting staff from working at other facilities, isolating sick patients and closely monitoring all patients. All employees will use personal protective equipment, officials said.

Family members can call (951) 358-5134 to check the status of their loved ones.