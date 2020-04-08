Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Amid coronavirus outbreak, nursing home patients moved after employees skip shifts

Extended Care Hospital of Riverside
About 30 patients and some staff members at Extended Care Hospital of Riverside tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At nearby Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, patients were being moved after employees did not show up for shifts.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
April 8, 2020
9:57 AM
Share

Nearly 100 residents are being removed from a skilled nursing facility in Riverside County after more than a dozen employees missed two consecutive days of work, according to county officials.

The 84 patients at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will be moved to other locations throughout the county.

The Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents at the facility when 13 employees didn’t show up for work, officials said.

“Staffing demands, however, require the patients be moved today,” officials said Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

There are 34 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients and five among employees at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, officials said. As of Wednesday, there were no pending test results for the 90-bed facility.

California
Consider pulling residents from nursing homes over coronavirus, says county health director
515308_me_0331_coronavirus_nursing_homes_JLC_14886.jpg
California
Consider pulling residents from nursing homes over coronavirus, says county health director
More than 100 local nursing homes and communal living facilities have seen coronavirus cases. Pulling out residents is advisable, county leader says.

The nursing facilities that will receive the patients will undergo standard coronavirus containment measures, which includes closing enrollment of new patients, prohibiting staff from working at other facilities, isolating sick patients and closely monitoring all patients. All employees will use personal protective equipment, officials said.

Family members can call (951) 358-5134 to check the status of their loved ones.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Kailyn Brown
Follow Us
Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement