Amid reports of shooter, police rush to Fountain Valley medical center

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center, Coronavirus
Fountain Valley police were called to MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center for reports of a possible shooter.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
1:16 PM
Fountain Valley police on Wednesday responded to a medical center amid unconfirmed reports of a possible shooter.

A representative from the police department confirmed shortly before 12:30 p.m. that officers had been dispatched to the MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center but did not say what they were responding to or when they arrived on scene.

Reports on social media, however, indicated that people in the hospital had been warned of a possible shooter.

“My sister-in-law works at the hospital, and was closed off in a room with co-workers after the active shooter was reported,” Deborah Sullivan-Brennan wrote in a follow-up email after posting what she had heard on Twitter. “My brother called police and learned they were already there. About 10 minutes ago he called us and said police caught the shooter.”

Hospital officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but a man who answered the main operator line around 12:30 p.m. said, “It wasn’t really an active shooter. It was more like a replica gun, is what we heard.”

Luke Money
