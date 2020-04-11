Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

To fight coronavirus, Pasadena to require workers and customers to wear face coverings

masks for sale
A woman sells masks to passing motorists in Los Angeles on Monday.
(Getty Images)
By Matt StilesStaff Writer 
April 11, 2020
8:10 PM
Share

Workers and customers in Pasadena will now be required to wear protective face coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.

The order from the city’s Public Health Department requires workers at essential businesses and their customers to wear masks over their noses and mouths by midnight Wednesday.

Pasadena joins other municipalities in Southern California that have required the extra precaution in the workplace, a step public health officials say can prevent the disease from spreading, especially among people who are asymptomatic or unaware they are infected. A similar order went into effect in Los Angeles on Friday.

City officials urged residents not to use medical-grade masks to comply with the order, but rather to use scarves, bandanas or other fabric masks. They said reusable coverings should be washed daily and that single-use coverings should be thrown away after use.

Advertisement

In the news

The new requirement won’t apply to residents jogging or walking alone in their neighborhoods, but is intended to prevent the spread of the virus at businesses, said Lisa Derderian, a city spokeswoman.

Ying-Ying Goh, the city’s public health officer, said the mask order doesn’t replace the need for physical distancing and frequent hand washing as additional precautions.

“When you do need to venture out for groceries or other essentials, wearing a face covering can help reduce community spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Advertisement

Residents or businesses can be fined for violating the order, Derderian said.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Stiles
Follow Us
Matt Stiles covers Los Angeles County for the Los Angeles Times. He previously reported on North and South Korea from Seoul for the newspaper’s foreign desk, explaining the political and military tensions between the two nations. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Wall Street Journal, NPR and the Texas Tribune, among other news organizations. Stiles specializes in using data analysis and visualization to explain complex stories. Please send documents, pictures and messages privately using the Signal smartphone app to (202) 670-8742.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement