The powerful energy of a waterfall teaming with spring run-off, Half Dome dusted in snow and the lines of cars filled with tourists to see it. On any other April inside Yosemite National Park that would be the case. Not this April.
Thanks to the coronavirus, the park is closed, campgrounds empty, and the trails are void of people.
The local residents aren’t complaining. The deer, bobcats, coyotes and bears no longer have to deal with the hordes of camera-toting tourists vying to capture nature. They now roam unfettered.
Los Angeles Times photographer Carolyn Cole gives us an inside look at the park and its return to the wild.
Open meadows
Merced River
Residents
Tunnel View
Wildlife in abundance
Half Dome
Curry Village
Sunrise in Yosemite Valley
Yosemite Falls
Early warning
