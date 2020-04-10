Ground Zero: 10 on-the-ground photos in the fight against coronavirus in New York

As the world grapples with the coronavirus and measures to contain it, New York has emerged as ground zero in the United States.
The state has more than 7,800 deaths related to COVID-19, more than double the fatalities in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.
During the first week of April, Getty Images photojournalist John Moore documented emergency medical workers on the ground in Westchester County, N.Y.
What he captured was a frightening glimpse into the real dangers that first responders are facing fighting this pandemic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A once bustling and vibrant city has been replaced by closed buildings, lonely streets and sure emptiness. It’s eerie, it’s empty, it’s surreal.
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland in the age of the coronavirus outbreak.
Social and physical distancing have restricted normal gatherings. But here are a few workarounds.
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis