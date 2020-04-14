This is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County reported some more progress Monday in the fight against the coronavirus.
While deaths continue to mount, the county reported only 239 new cases of the virus, the lowest number since March 26.
Health officials on Monday confirmed 25 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the county’s total number of fatalities to 320 and marking an increase in the mortality rate in Southern California as city and county leaders continued to warn against prematurely ending shelter-in-place orders.
Here is the list of California communities with coronavirus cases:
Long Beach 350
Glendale 255
Melrose 200
Pasadena 164
Santa Clarita 150
Torrance 145
North Hollywood 127
Carson 121
Inglewood 121
Hollywood 117
Sylmar 107
Burbank 103
Palmdale 102
West Hollywood 102
Downey 102
South Gate 98
East Los Angeles 95
Santa Monica 92
Lancaster 87
Van Nuys 86
Redondo Beach 85
Sherman Oaks 80
Canoga Park 79
Norwalk 79
Silver Lake 78
Hawthorne 74
Gardena 74
Beverly Hills 74
Lynwood 73
Reseda 73
Woodland Hills 69
Panorama City 69
Palms 69
West Vernon 65
Compton 65
Westlake 64
Pico Rivera 60
Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 60
Boyle Heights 58
Pacoima 57
Glassell Park 57
Temple-Beaudry 54
Brentwood 54
Manhattan Beach 54
Montebello 53
Pico-Union 53
Whittier 52
Encino 52
San Pedro 50
Bellflower 50
Winnetka 49
Exposition Park 49
Pomona 49
Koreatown 49
East Hollywood 48
Northridge 48
North Hills 48
Wilshire Center 47
Hancock Park 47
Granada Hills 47
Florence-Firestone 47
Hollywood Hills 46
Covina 46
West Adams 44
Tarzana 44
Crestview 43
Huntington Park 43
Lakewood 42
Rancho Palos Verdes 42
Central 41
South Park 41
Bell 41
Vernon Central 41
Little Armenia 41
West Covina 40
Paramount 39
Altadena 37
El Sereno 37
Chatsworth 37
Palos Verdes Estates 36
Valley Village 36
Eagle Rock 36
Highland Park 35
Athens-Westmont 35
Westwood 35
Venice 35
Lake Balboa 34
Mar Vista 34
West Los Angeles 34
Alhambra 34
Sun Valley 34
Baldwin Hills 33
Del Rey 33
Bell Gardens 33
Monterey Park 33
Cerritos 33
Wilmington 33
Culver City 32
Little Bangladesh 32
Sunland 32
Pacific Palisades 32
Harbor Gateway 32
Valley Glen 32
Westchester 32
Century Palms/Cove 30
Hacienda Heights 30
Carthay 30
Watts 29
West Carson 29
Baldwin Park 28
South Whittier 28
El Monte 28
Porter Ranch 28
Vermont Vista 27
Harvard Park 27
Century City 27
Lawndale 27
Downtown 27
Arleta 26
Maywood 26
University Park 26
Beverly Crest 26
Calabasas 25
Country Club Park 25
Leimert Park 25
Mid-city 24
Harbor City 24
West Hills 23
Lomita 22
San Fernando 22
La Mirada 22
Arcadia 22
La Canada Flintridge 22
Harvard Heights 21
Studio City 21
Mission Hills 21
Los Feliz 21
Willowbrook 21
Glendora 21
Cudahy 21
Bel Air 21
Azusa 20
Diamond Bar 20
Miracle Mile 20
Walnut Park 20
Beverlywood 20
Agoura Hills 20
South Carthay 20
La Puente 19
Historic Filipinotown 19
Lennox 18
Wholesale District 18
San Dimas 18
Lincoln Heights 18
Rowland Heights 17
Victoria Park 17
Hermosa Beach 17
South Pasadena 17
Crenshaw District 17
Vermont Square 16
Lakeview Terrace 16
Hyde Park 16
View Park/Windsor Hills 16
Malibu 16
Rosemead 15
Vermont Knolls 15
Adams-Normandie 15
Tujunga 15
Ladera Heights 14
Monrovia 14
San Gabriel 14
Green Meadows 14
Canyon Country 14
Walnut 13
Duarte 13
Mount Washington 13
Temple City 12
Claremont 12
Cloverdale/Cochran 12
Unincorporated Covina 12
Stevenson Ranch 11
West Whittier/Los Nietos 11
El Segundo 11
Rolling Hills Estates 11
Cheviot Hills 11
East Rancho Dominguez 10
Playa Vista 10
La Crescenta-Montrose 10
Valinda 10
Gramercy Place 10
Castaic 9
Thai Town 9
La Verne 9
Atwater Village 9
Park La Brea 9
Echo Park 9
Covina (Charter Oak) 9
Reseda Ranch 9
Quartz Hill 8
Elysian Valley 8
Marina Peninsula 8
Rancho Park 8
Toluca Lake 7
Santa Monica Mountains 7
Figueroa Park Square 7
Shadow Hills 7
South San Gabriel 7
Lafayette Square 7
West Puente Valley 6
San Marino 6
Northeast San Gabriel 6
Athens Village 6
Marina del Rey 6
La Rambla 6
Cadillac-Corning 6
Alsace 6
Westlake Village 6
Santa Fe Springs 6
Del Aire 5
Rancho Dominguez 5
Elysian Park 5
Reynier Village 5
Artesia 5
Unincorporated Monrovia 5
Case totals in the following communities have been reported as ranges:
Lakewood 1-4
Franklin Canyon 1-4
Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Rolling Hills 1-4
Arcadia 1-4
Roosevelt 1-4
Del Rey 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4
Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Leona Valley 1-4
San Clemente Island 1-4
Del Sur 1-4
Glendora 1-4
San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Desert View Highlands 1-4
San Jose Hills 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
San Pasqual 1-4
Littlerock 1-4
Sand Canyon 1-4
Santa Catalina Island 1-4
Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4
Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4
Llano 1-4
Bradbury 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4
Cerritos 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
Charter Oak 1-4
South Antelope Valley 1-4
Bradbury 1-4
South Edwards 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
Lynwood 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Acton 1-4
Harbor Gateway 1-4
Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4
St Elmo Village 1-4
Harbor Pines 1-4
East Covina 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Sunrise Village 1-4
Sycamore Square 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
East Lancaster 1-4
Hi Vista 1-4
Miracle Mile 1-4
Hidden Hills 1-4
Brookside 1-4
Toluca Terrace 1-4
Toluca Woods 1-4
East Pasadena 1-4
Claremont 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Unincorporated Azusa 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
Newhall 1-4
Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4
Unincorporated La Verne 1-4
Bandini Islands 1-4
Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4
Unincorporated Whittier 1-4
Universal City 1-4
University Hills 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
Val Verde 1-4
Valencia 1-4
North Lancaster 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
Industry 1-4
Commerce 1-4
Irwindale 1-4
Jefferson Park 1-4
Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Vernon 1-4
El Monte 1-4
Palmdale 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Bassett 1-4
Anaverde 1-4
Walnut 1-4
Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
Wellington Square 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Elizabeth Lake 1-4
West Chatsworth 1-4
Angeles National Forest 1-4
Pearblossom/Llano 1-4
Pellissier Village 1-4
Angeles National Forest 1-4
Angelino Heights 1-4
West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Placerita Canyon 1-4
Playa Del Rey 1-4
Exposition 1-4
Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4
Westhills 1-4
Avalon 1-4
Pomona 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
White Fence Farms 1-4
Lake Hughes 1-4
Whittier Narrows 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
Lake Manor 1-4
Avocado Heights 1-4
Agua Dulce 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4