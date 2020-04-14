This is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County reported some more progress Monday in the fight against the coronavirus.

While deaths continue to mount, the county reported only 239 new cases of the virus, the lowest number since March 26.

Health officials on Monday confirmed 25 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the county’s total number of fatalities to 320 and marking an increase in the mortality rate in Southern California as city and county leaders continued to warn against prematurely ending shelter-in-place orders.

Here is the list of California communities with coronavirus cases:

Long Beach 350

Glendale 255

Melrose 200

Pasadena 164

Santa Clarita 150

Torrance 145

North Hollywood 127

Carson 121

Inglewood 121

Hollywood 117

Sylmar 107

Burbank 103

Palmdale 102

West Hollywood 102

Downey 102

South Gate 98

East Los Angeles 95

Santa Monica 92

Lancaster 87

Van Nuys 86

Redondo Beach 85

Sherman Oaks 80

Canoga Park 79

Norwalk 79

Silver Lake 78

Hawthorne 74

Gardena 74

Beverly Hills 74

Lynwood 73

Reseda 73

Woodland Hills 69

Panorama City 69

Palms 69

West Vernon 65

Compton 65

Westlake 64

Pico Rivera 60

Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 60

Boyle Heights 58

Pacoima 57

Glassell Park 57

Temple-Beaudry 54

Brentwood 54

Manhattan Beach 54

Montebello 53

Pico-Union 53

Whittier 52

Encino 52

San Pedro 50

Bellflower 50

Winnetka 49

Exposition Park 49

Pomona 49

Koreatown 49

East Hollywood 48

Northridge 48

North Hills 48

Wilshire Center 47

Hancock Park 47

Granada Hills 47

Florence-Firestone 47

Hollywood Hills 46

Covina 46

West Adams 44

Tarzana 44

Crestview 43

Huntington Park 43

Lakewood 42

Rancho Palos Verdes 42

Central 41

South Park 41

Bell 41

Vernon Central 41

Little Armenia 41

West Covina 40

Paramount 39

Altadena 37

El Sereno 37

Chatsworth 37

Palos Verdes Estates 36

Valley Village 36

Eagle Rock 36

Highland Park 35

Athens-Westmont 35

Westwood 35

Venice 35

Lake Balboa 34

Mar Vista 34

West Los Angeles 34

Alhambra 34

Sun Valley 34

Baldwin Hills 33

Del Rey 33

Bell Gardens 33

Monterey Park 33

Cerritos 33

Wilmington 33

Culver City 32

Little Bangladesh 32

Sunland 32

Pacific Palisades 32

Harbor Gateway 32

Valley Glen 32

Westchester 32

Century Palms/Cove 30

Hacienda Heights 30

Carthay 30

Watts 29

West Carson 29

Baldwin Park 28

South Whittier 28

El Monte 28

Porter Ranch 28

Vermont Vista 27

Harvard Park 27

Century City 27

Lawndale 27

Downtown 27

Arleta 26

Maywood 26

University Park 26

Beverly Crest 26

Calabasas 25

Country Club Park 25

Leimert Park 25

Mid-city 24

Harbor City 24

West Hills 23

Lomita 22

San Fernando 22

La Mirada 22

Arcadia 22

La Canada Flintridge 22

Harvard Heights 21

Studio City 21

Mission Hills 21

Los Feliz 21

Willowbrook 21

Glendora 21

Cudahy 21

Bel Air 21

Azusa 20

Diamond Bar 20

Miracle Mile 20

Walnut Park 20

Beverlywood 20

Agoura Hills 20

South Carthay 20

La Puente 19

Historic Filipinotown 19

Lennox 18

Wholesale District 18

San Dimas 18

Lincoln Heights 18

Rowland Heights 17

Victoria Park 17

Hermosa Beach 17

South Pasadena 17

Crenshaw District 17

Vermont Square 16

Lakeview Terrace 16

Hyde Park 16

View Park/Windsor Hills 16

Malibu 16

Rosemead 15

Vermont Knolls 15

Adams-Normandie 15

Tujunga 15

Ladera Heights 14

Monrovia 14

San Gabriel 14

Green Meadows 14

Canyon Country 14

Walnut 13

Duarte 13

Mount Washington 13

Temple City 12

Claremont 12

Cloverdale/Cochran 12

Unincorporated Covina 12

Stevenson Ranch 11

West Whittier/Los Nietos 11

El Segundo 11

Rolling Hills Estates 11

Cheviot Hills 11

East Rancho Dominguez 10

Playa Vista 10

La Crescenta-Montrose 10

Valinda 10

Gramercy Place 10

Castaic 9

Thai Town 9

La Verne 9

Atwater Village 9

Park La Brea 9

Echo Park 9

Covina (Charter Oak) 9

Reseda Ranch 9

Quartz Hill 8

Elysian Valley 8

Marina Peninsula 8

Rancho Park 8

Toluca Lake 7

Santa Monica Mountains 7

Figueroa Park Square 7

Shadow Hills 7

South San Gabriel 7

Lafayette Square 7

West Puente Valley 6

San Marino 6

Northeast San Gabriel 6

Athens Village 6

Marina del Rey 6

La Rambla 6

Cadillac-Corning 6

Alsace 6

Westlake Village 6

Santa Fe Springs 6

Del Aire 5

Rancho Dominguez 5

Elysian Park 5

Reynier Village 5

Artesia 5

Unincorporated Monrovia 5

Case totals in the following communities have been reported as ranges:

Lakewood 1-4

Franklin Canyon 1-4

Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

Arcadia 1-4

Roosevelt 1-4

Del Rey 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4

Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Leona Valley 1-4

San Clemente Island 1-4

Del Sur 1-4

Glendora 1-4

San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Desert View Highlands 1-4

San Jose Hills 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

San Pasqual 1-4

Littlerock 1-4

Sand Canyon 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4

Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4

Llano 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4

Cerritos 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

Charter Oak 1-4

South Antelope Valley 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

South Edwards 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Lynwood 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Acton 1-4

Harbor Gateway 1-4

Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4

St Elmo Village 1-4

Harbor Pines 1-4

East Covina 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Sunrise Village 1-4

Sycamore Square 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

East Lancaster 1-4

Hi Vista 1-4

Miracle Mile 1-4

Hidden Hills 1-4

Brookside 1-4

Toluca Terrace 1-4

Toluca Woods 1-4

East Pasadena 1-4

Claremont 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Unincorporated Azusa 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

Newhall 1-4

Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4

Unincorporated La Verne 1-4

Bandini Islands 1-4

Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4

Unincorporated Whittier 1-4

Universal City 1-4

University Hills 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

Val Verde 1-4

Valencia 1-4

North Lancaster 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Industry 1-4

Commerce 1-4

Irwindale 1-4

Jefferson Park 1-4

Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Vernon 1-4

El Monte 1-4

Palmdale 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Bassett 1-4

Anaverde 1-4

Walnut 1-4

Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

Wellington Square 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Elizabeth Lake 1-4

West Chatsworth 1-4

Angeles National Forest 1-4

Pearblossom/Llano 1-4

Pellissier Village 1-4

Angeles National Forest 1-4

Angelino Heights 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Placerita Canyon 1-4

Playa Del Rey 1-4

Exposition 1-4

Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4

Westhills 1-4

Avalon 1-4

Pomona 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

White Fence Farms 1-4

Lake Hughes 1-4

Whittier Narrows 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Avocado Heights 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

