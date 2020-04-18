Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 5:50 a.m. Saturday 26 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A second earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred about 15 minutes later at the same location, the USGS said.

The quakes occurred 52 miles from California City; 67 miles from Pahrump, Nev.; 77 miles from Barstow; and 83 miles from Tehachapi.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquakes occurred at a shallow depth. Did you feel these earthquakes? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel them, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

