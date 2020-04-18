Volunteer killed at food drive in Sylmar after he was pinned between two vehicles

A volunteer died Friday morning in Sylmar while helping out at a food drive after he was pinned between two vehicles, police said.

The 58-year-old San Fernando man was loading food into the trunk of a car when the driver of a Ford Expedition SUV suddenly drove forward about 30 to 40 feet and crushed him against the car.

“It appears that he unintentionally hit the throttle instead of the break and accelerated,” said Sgt. Kurt Smith with the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a church at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and El Casco Street.

The 77-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim was taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Because of the incident, Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said she plans to introduce legislation to increase on-site traffic safety measures.

“I understand the public’s anxiety and urgency to get the resources they need for their families; however, we can’t afford to put even more lives at risk,” Rodriguez said late Friday. “I urge the public to exercise greater caution and honor operating guidelines and exercise patience while you wait in line.”