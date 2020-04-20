Over 100 coronavirus deaths in 2 days in L.A. County; Ventura County relaxes restrictions

Los Angeles County reached another grim milestone in the battle against coronavirus, recording more than 100 new deaths over the weekend as the number of cases soared past 12,000.

On Saturday, Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer announced 81 new COVID-19 deaths, the highest number reported in a single day in L.A. County since the pandemic began. It was the fourth time in five days the fatality count had reached a record high.

“In this last week, we have doubled the number of deaths that occurred among L.A. County residents,” Ferrer said.

Though the numbers look bleak, Ferrer said there were signs that social distancing practices were having a positive effect, but the county hasn’t signaled it’s ready to lift its stay-at-home order.

“As we plan ahead for recovery, we ask that all remain steadfast in complying with the directives laid out in our Safer at Home Order; stay home as much as possible, practice physical distancing at all times, wear face coverings when out in public, and keep hands clean,” Ferrer said. “We know that these are extraordinarily difficult times, and appreciate the efforts made by everyone to bring wellness back to our community. Together we are saving lives and together we will get through this.”

Roughly 79,000 of the county’s 10 million residents have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 15% were positive for the illness. Almost 3,400 people, or 29% of all positive cases, have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. More than 600 people have died of COVID-19.

Los Angeles County does not currently have a record of individuals who have recovered. That count is included in the total number of cases.

In a break from his typically uplifting State of the City address, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday stressed the severe toll the virus had taken on the city’s economy. He warned the fallout from the coronavirus would continue to negatively impact the city, leaving a path of economic destruction greater than the 2008 recession.

“I’ve never before hesitated to assure you that our city is strong,” he said. “But I won’t say those words tonight. Our city is under attack. Our daily life is unrecognizable.”

The city has already borrowed $70 million from special funds while responding to the health crisis, Garcetti said. Thousands of civilian city workers will need to take off 26 unpaid days to balance the city budget — or a 10% reduction in pay.

“From a fiscal perspective, this is the worst it’s ever been,” he declared.

So far, 53 of California’s 58 counties have reported COVID-19 cases. The number of deaths in the state surpassed 1,100 on Monday, while confirmed cases exceeded 31,500.

Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a plan last week to lift the state’s shelter-in-place orders, a decision that officials have implemented differently on a county-by-county basis. While L.A. County’s stay-at-home orders remain intact and officials have maintained a somber tone, neighboring Ventura County modified its restrictions Saturday as protesters in several Southern California cities demanded such orders be lifted, citing economic downturn.

“We are positioned to focus on the road to reopening because our residents and businesses have sacrificed so much to comply with the public health orders and slow the spread of the virus in our community,” Mike Powers, Ventura County’s executive officer, said in a statement. “Our current situation is further strengthened by the work of our local hospitals to expand their capacity.”

Some businesses will be allowed to reopen, and gatherings of up to five people will be allowed for the first time.

Golf courses and bike shops can reopen, and in-person sales of vehicles are now permitted. Officials also reopened county-run parks and beaches at 5 p.m. Friday.

Among all of the Southern California counties, Ventura County, has by far the fewest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Since the pandemic began, it has reported 422 coronavirus cases and 13 fatalities.