California

California breaks grim coronavirus record: More than 100 deaths reported in one day

Firefighters respond to a call at Long Beach Fire Station 11 while wearing masks.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Sean GreeneLuke Money
April 16, 2020
7:36 AM
Despite promising signs of flattening the curve in the battle against the coronavirus, California continues to see a rising number of deaths linked to the illness.

As of Wednesday night, 889 deaths had been recorded in the state — including 101 new fatalities reported that day. The number marks the largest single-day toll to date.

The number of new cases reported each day has started to show signs the spread of the virus is lessening. So has the number of COVID-19 patients in California’s intensive care units, which has remained between 1,100 and 1,200 people since April 7.

There are more than 27,000 cases across the state, a number that rose by 1,320 on Wednesday.

Elected leaders have warned that life would not go back to normal any time soon.

An internal Los Angeles Fire Department email reviewed by The Times indicates that the city may hold off on allowing big gatherings, like concerts and sporting events, until 2021 because of the coronavirus threat.

“I think we’re a long way off from huge gatherings,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at his Wednesday evening news conference. “We can’t reopen things simply because our hearts say that we want to. I will always listen to the doctors; I will always listen to public health.”

Garcetti said he could foresee sports teams being able to play games without live audiences, if public health officials say such a move would be safe. “I think that’s probably something we will see before we see stadiums full.”

Officials are continuing to deal with the devastating economic toll of the shutdown.

More coverage on coronavirus in California

California is expanding hours at its call center that handles unemployment insurance and preparing to expedite benefits to independent contractors in response to a record number of people who are out of work and seeking government help.

Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the efforts Wednesday and noted that 2.7 million Californians had filed for unemployment benefits in the last month, after businesses across the state shuttered under his stay-at-home order and the economy tanked.

Newsom also announced a $125-million relief effort to help roughly 150,000 Californians without legal immigration status. The governor said the plan is partly funded by nonprofit organizations and would provide cash grants to individuals and families in need. A group of 23 state assembly members sent a letter to Newsom last week asking him to create such a fund.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportation but are still addressing the essential needs of tens of millions of Californians” in food gathering and other tasks, the governor said.

The proposal, he said, will offer $500 cash grants for individuals in the U.S. illegally and up to $1,000 for families, with applications set to be accepted starting next month.

The money will be disbursed through regional nonprofit groups with experience serving people who are in the country illegally, the governor said.

Times staff writers Taryn Luna and Patrick McGreevy contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
Sean Greene
Sean Greene is a graphics and data journalist covering science, the environment and medicine at the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
