This federal judge is risking his life to save homeless people from the coronavirus

As the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, long known as brash, verbose and stubbornly hands-on, has been on a mission to force changes in the living conditions for the homeless people of L.A. At 76, Carter knows he should be at home and away from people, not outside leading a tour of the largest concentration of homeless people in the country.
Public officials have warned that his age puts him at high risk for contracting the coronavirus and dying of COVID-19. Carter says he has started getting tested regularly for the coronavirus (he’s negative) and is taking social distancing seriously, along with wearing a mask and gloves.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Firefighters and law enforcement officers from L.A. to Laguna Beach express their gratitude to healthcare workers for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland during the coronavirus outbreak.
The deer, bobcats, coyotes and bears no longer have to deal with the hordes of camera-toting tourist vying to capture nature. They now roam unfettered.
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis