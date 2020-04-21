Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

This federal judge is risking his life to save homeless people from the coronavirus

Healthcare workers
David Barker visits a friend living in a tent on skid row in Los Angeles in March. Barker is not homeless.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Time)
By Benjamin Oreskes
Photography by the staff of the Los Angeles Times
April 21, 2020
6 AM
As the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, long known as brash, verbose and stubbornly hands-on, has been on a mission to force changes in the living conditions for the homeless people of L.A. At 76, Carter knows he should be at home and away from people, not outside leading a tour of the largest concentration of homeless people in the country.

Public officials have warned that his age puts him at high risk for contracting the coronavirus and dying of COVID-19. Carter says he has started getting tested regularly for the coronavirus (he’s negative) and is taking social distancing seriously, along with wearing a mask and gloves.

Herb Smith
Herb Smith, far left, chief executive of the Los Angeles Mission, is joined by staff and volunteers to assemble 150 bags of food and hygiene products for distribution to homeless people on skid row.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Judge David Carter
U.S. District Judge David O. Carter tours skid row with Los Angeles Police Officer Deon Joseph in early April.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Herb Smith
Herb Smith, right, chief executive of the Los Angeles Mission, helps Juanita Glover as she receives bags of food and hygiene products.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Herb Smith
Robert Taylor, a participant in the Fresh Start program at the Los Angeles Mission, has his temperature taken by security guard Angel Jurado on skid row.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Herb Smith
Brent Kostanski, who is homeless and living on skid row, enjoys a sandwich from a food distribution package.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Homeless
Members of the Love My Neighbor Foundation help feed the homeless on skid row.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Homeless
Prince Thomas III, who is homeless, stands by tents on skid row.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
la-me-care-team-dtla-coronavirus
Crews clean an area along 7th Street in downtown Los Angeles.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Herb Smith
Bags of food and hygiene products that will be distributed to homeless people on skid row.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Herb Smith
Los Angeles Mission Chief Executive Herb Smith gives face masks to Juanita Glover, left, and Carmen Santiago.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Herb Smith
Ralph Sutton of the Los Angeles Mission hands out food and hygiene products on skid row.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
