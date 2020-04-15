Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

First responders across the Southland show gratitude to healthcare workers amid coronavirus

UC Irvine Medical Center
UC Irvine Medical Center healthcare workers bang on windows in a return of gratitude as they watch first responders in a drive-by parade recognizing their efforts amid the COVID-19 crisis.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Luis Sinco Robert Gauthier
April 15, 2020
6:01 AM
Healthcare workers from Glendale to Mission Viejo were honored Tuesday by first responders who drove firetrucks, highway patrol cars and police vehicles in processions of tribute for their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, healthcare workers gathered outside to acknowledge a parade of about 25 emergency vehicles honoring them with sirens and flashing lights. The procession paused outside the windows of an emergency room, where workers inside banged on the windows in a show of mutual appreciation. At Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Orange County sheriff’s deputies honored nurses from the cardiac rehab unit. And a group of Glendale police officers and firefighters gathered to honor the workers at Adventist Health Glendale.

UC IRVINE MEDICAL CENTER

UCI Medical Center
UC Irvine Medical Center workers acknowledge police officers parading in their honor.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
UCI Medical Center
UC Irvine Medical Center workers wave to firefighters.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
UCI Medical Center
The procession of law enforcement vehicles at UC Irvine Medical Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
UCI Medical Center
An Anaheim firefighter in the procession at UC Irvine Medical Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

ADVENTIST HEALTH GLENDALE

525064-la-me-glendale-adventist-004_LS.jpg
Glendale Adventist Health workers take a break to acknowledge the tribute in their honor.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
525064-la-me-glendale-adventist-011_LS.jpg
Healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters gather outside the Glendale hospital.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
525064-la-me-glendale-adventist-013_LS.jpg
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times )
525064-la-me-glendale-adventist-001_LS.jpg
Healthcare workers in Glendale.
(Luis Sinco /Los Angeles Times)
525064-la-me-glendale-adventist-010_LS.jpg
Police officers applaud at the Glendale hospital.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

MISSION HOSPITAL

Mission Hospital
A worker from Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo acknowledges the tribute.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mission Hospital
Nurses from the Mission Hospital cardiac rehab unit are honored.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mission Hospital
The scene at the hospital in Mission Viejo.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mission Hospital
A Laguna Beach firetruck alongside a group of healthcare workers.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

