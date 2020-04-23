Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Bay Area police boot hundreds from beach over coronavirus restrictions

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
The beach at Crissy Field is nearly empty in San Francisco, where there is a shelter-in-place order until May 1.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 23, 2020
12:30 PM
Share

A wave of out-of-town visitors kept police in the San Mateo County city of Pacifica busy last weekend and led the community’s mayor to consider closing local beaches.

It’s a concern facing coastal areas across the state as stay-at-home orders issued to stem the spread of the coronavirus clash with the need for warm-weather pilgrimages to the shore. Amid the global pandemic, health officials want residents to resist the urge to hit the road to beat the heat.

Pacifica, like all of San Mateo County, is under coronavirus restrictions. Residents there are not allowed to travel more than five miles from their homes for outdoor recreation.

But that didn’t stop crowds from flocking to Linda Mar Beach. From Friday through Sunday, the Pacifica Police Department said officers ordered 275 people off the beach after learning they had strayed outside the permitted buffer.

Advertisement

“While Pacifica is normally a visitor-friendly area with its beautiful beaches and trails, the city takes this health crisis and shelter-in-place order seriously,” Police Chief Daniel Steidle said in a statement. “Those found in violation are subject to parking citations and/or criminal arrest.”

California
Coronavirus updates: Starting Thursday, all critical workers in L.A. can get tested for coronavirus
Street Artists Create Murals In Response To Coronavirus In Melbourne
California
Coronavirus updates: Starting Thursday, all critical workers in L.A. can get tested for coronavirus
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Tracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo galleryCoronavirus updates for April 21 are here

Capt. Chris Clements said Thursday that the department was “alarmed by the number of people who had violated the order to come to our local beaches and hiking trails last weekend.”

Along with continuing to keep beach parking lots closed, Clements said the department has posted no-parking signs in nearby neighborhoods and “will again have additional officers on duty assigned to patrol the beaches and trailheads throughout the weekend.”

Advertisement

“Our goal is to educate visitors about the restrictions in place in San Mateo County and gain voluntary compliance with the health officer’s orders,” he said.

Although Pacifica wishes to follow county health guidelines while allowing safe local access to its beaches, “the data we’ve collected and the enforcement we’ve had to take suggests many are not taking these orders seriously,” city Mayor Deirdre Martin said in a statement Monday.

“This is alarming because unsafe conditions are occurring and, as a result, the city, in coordination with the state, may be left with no choice but to close the beaches entirely to everyone unless conditions improve,” she added.

State and local health officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of residents abiding by orders to stay home as much as possible and to keep their distance from others when they do venture outside.

Advertisement

While officials say doing so has helped stem the spread of the coronavirus and kept local healthcare systems from being overwhelmed by a dramatic spike in patients, the number of confirmed infections continues to climb in many areas of the state.

California coronavirus cases: Tracking the outbreak
Tracking the coronavirus in California
California coronavirus cases: Tracking the outbreak
The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in California.

San Mateo County had confirmed 966 coronavirus infection cases as of Wednesday. Officials there also announced 11 new coronavirus-linked deaths, raising the county’s total toll to 39.

Among the victims was 88-year-old Donald Kennedy, a former president of Stanford University who also led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He died at a care facility in Redwood City of complications of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Santa Clara County reported six new coronavirus-linked deaths Wednesday, for a total of 94. The county has had the most confirmed coronavirus infections in the Bay Area — 1,962 — but has seen the growth in its case count level off in recent days.

As of Thursday morning, Alameda County had confirmed 1,280 cases and 45 deaths. Those numbers were 1,302 and 21, respectively, in San Francisco; 763 and 22 in Contra Costa County; and 203 and 11 in Marin County.

California
On a warm day in Southern California, county line separates beachgoers from stay-homers
Hotest day - Coronavirus pandemic
California
On a warm day in Southern California, county line separates beachgoers from stay-homers
Visitors stayed away from Malibu beaches despite pristine weather, while some found access in Ventura County.

With warm weather on tap for the weekend — parts of the Southland could see record-high temperatures over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service — some officials have expressed concerns that out-of-town visitors may flock to the coast to escape the heat wave.

In a letter this week, Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen expressed concern that leaving open the county-run beaches next to his community would put residents’ health at risk.

Advertisement

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett pushed unsuccessfully Tuesday to close county beaches for two weeks during the hot spell, saying that the local coastline has been a magnet for visitors from the Inland Empire as well as Los Angeles and San Diego counties — which have shuttered their sandy stretches.

California
Orange County debates closing beaches as hot weather raises fears of out-of-town crowds
514569_la-me-neighborhood--community_63_AJS.jpg
California
Orange County debates closing beaches as hot weather raises fears of out-of-town crowds
With the upcoming heat wave, Orange County worries out-of-towners will descend on beaches in droves, raising the risk of coronavirus.
More Coverage
First heat wave of 2020 will arrive in Southern California this week

However, other jurisdictions are loosening their restrictions. Residents of the city of Ventura can once again access the city’s beaches, pier, promenade and parks as long as they keep their distance from one another and remain active.

Another Ventura County city, Port Hueneme, has experimented with a “soft reopening” of its beach to walking, running, biking and solo surfing and paddle-boarding.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement