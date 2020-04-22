Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Ventura eases hard closure of city parks, beaches and pier ahead of warm weekend

People walk along the ocean front at Surfers Point at Seaside Park in Ventura on April 15.
People walk along the ocean front at Surfers Point at Seaside Park in Ventura on April 15.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
April 22, 2020
1:38 PM
Share

The city of Ventura eased its hard closure on parks and beaches this week in effort to help residents stay mentally and physically healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under an amended ordinance, residents can now access the city’s beaches, pier, promenade and parks as long as they keep their distance from one another and remain active. People can walk back and forth on the pier or the sand but are not allowed to sit down, or stand against the railing to fish, for example.

The city’s two golf courses also are slated to open by Friday, with changes that promote physical distancing and limited contact with employees with personal protective equipment, according to city spokeswoman Heather Sumagaysay.

Playgrounds, picnic areas, parking lots, pools and recreational courts and fields will remain closed.

Advertisement

“The city has some of the lowest COVID-19 rates in Ventura County because of the hard work and sacrifices made by our residents,” Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere said in a statement. “We want to provide an opportunity for our community to enjoy our amazing resources in a socially-responsible manner while we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

With a heat wave expected to arrive in Southern California this week, the ordinance includes a three-tiered approach that gives police authority to indefinitely close off an area if visitors ignore rules three times.

For example, if the promenade becomes overcrowded and residents ignore physical distancing guidelines, police can shut down the area for 24 hours. That would be the first strike. A second strike would close the area for 48 hours; a third strike would close it for the remainder of the local emergency.

Ventura County officials also recently amended their Stay Well At Home order, allowing businesses to reopen physical locations with up to 10 workers as long as they did not serve the public. Golf courses and bicycle shops also have been allowed to reopen, along with in-person sales of vehicles.

Advertisement

Dr. Robert Levin, the county’s public health officer, stressed that residents are still required to stay home as much as possible and must practice social distancing when visiting essential businesses.

As of Tuesday, Ventura County had reported 443 total coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement