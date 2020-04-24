Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

From warehouse to table: A look inside the L.A. school district’s huge meal distribution operation amid coronavirus

Jesus Carrillo loads basketballs to be distributed with meal bags to children at the LAUSD Procurement Services Center in Pico Rivera.
Jesus Carrillo loads basketballs to be distributed with meal bags to children at the LAUSD Procurement Services Center in Pico Rivera.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Howard Blume
Irfan Khan
April 24, 2020
6:26 AM
Share

Although campuses are closed, the Los Angeles school district has become the largest distributor of meals for the hungry in the state, giving food not only to students, but to anyone who shows up — no questions asked, except: How much do you need?

The mammoth operation has given out about 10 million “grab-and-go” meals since March 18 from 63 campuses in the sprawling Los Angeles Unified School District, partnering with the Red Cross and the regional food bank.

In one day more than 26,000 gallons of milk, 219,000 boxes of cereal, 27,525 pounds of carrots, 50 tons of fruit and countless turkey sausages will be given away, a nearly round-the-clock effort that begins in warehouses and ends in ever-growing lines.

Morning drop-off lanes have been transformed into food pickup drive-throughs that can stretch more than half a mile. Families stand clustered outside campuses in walk-up lines, spaced six feet apart by cones. L.A. Unified is spending more than $2 million per day in food costs — about $40 million so far, funds it believes will be reimbursed by the federal government.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This is a community in crisis,” said Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner. “Anyone who arrives looking for food, we’re assuming needs the food — and we’re going to provide it.”

In the early morning darkness a truck driver goes over paperwork before going out delivering food from LAUSD Procurement Services Center in Pico Rivera.
In the early morning darkness, a truck driver goes over paperwork before delivering food from LAUSD Procurement Services Center in Pico Rivera.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A view storage section of frozen goods at LAUSD Procurement Services Center in Pico Rivera
Food storage at the LAUSD Procurement Services Center in Pico Rivera.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
LAUSD cafeteria crew gets busy in making food bags James A. Garfield High School for distribution among area families.
LAUSD cafeteria workers prepare food bags at James A. Garfield High School for distribution.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Marc Monforte, director of material management and purchasing, speaks to truck drivers assembled early morning at LAUSD Procurement Services Center in Pico Rivera
Marc Monforte, director of material management and purchasing, speaks to truck drivers before their food deliveries.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
People wait in long line to get meal bags distributed by LAUSD at James A. Garfield High School in Los Angeles.
People wait for food bags at James A. Garfield High School in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

LAUSD cafeteria crew directs cars approaching meal bag distribution stations
LAUSD workers direct cars at a food distribution station outside Garfield High School in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A man grabs meal bags distributed by LAUSD James A. Garfield High School in Los Angeles
A man grabs meal bags distributed by LAUSD James A. Garfield High School in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Women carry food bags from the Garfield High distribution site.
Women carry food bags from the Garfield High distribution site.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
519218_ME_0402_Coronavirus_Victorville_002.IK.jpg
California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
California
These striking photos reveal how California is changing
523444_ME_Covina_3_RCG.JPG
California
These striking photos reveal how California is changing
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland during the coronavirus outbreak.
California
California poppy bloom tempts visitors to break coronavirus stay-at-home order
Vivi Zhao and her sister Shana Zhao enjoy blooming California poppies
California
California poppy bloom tempts visitors to break coronavirus stay-at-home order
A bloom of California poppies springs up in the Antelope Valley,enticing visitors stuck at home. But the live cam is your best bet, officials say.
California
Newsom says California shutdown to continue, but Ventura County eases stay-at-home order
528625_LA-ME-VENTURA-REOPENING_22_ALS.jpg
California
Newsom says California shutdown to continue, but Ventura County eases stay-at-home order
Ventura County modifies its stay-at-home order to permit some businesses to reopen and some gatherings to take place.

CaliforniaEducation
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Howard Blume
Follow Us
Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters. 
Irfan Khan
Follow Us
Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.
More From the Los Angeles Times