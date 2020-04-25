Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Orange County coronavirus cases near 2,000

Woman kneels in prayer in front of closed Huntington Beach Pier
Denise Martinez of Costa Mesa kneels in prayer in front of the closed Huntington Beach Pier on Wednesday. “Our freedom doesn’t come from a spirit of anarchy,” she said. “Right now our main focus is loving each other at any cost … because love overcomes everything.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Hillary Davis
April 25, 2020
5:50 PM
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Orange County approached 2,000 Saturday as officials announced 124 new cases and two more deaths.

The death toll now stands at 38, with 1,969 confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, 159 people have been hospitalized.

The Orange County Health Care Agency is launching a testing network Tuesday with six clinics around the region. The network’s initial capacity was set at 100 tests per site per day, or 600 tests a day to start, with plans to add four more sites within the next two weeks.

The network has clinics in Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana and Garden Grove, among other locations, and is offering tests by appointment only to people who are symptomatic. There is no out-of-pocket cost, but insurance may be billed. Visit occovid19.ochealthinfo.com for more information.

Los Angeles County, meanwhile, reported 48 new deaths and 607 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Long Beach, which has its own health department, reported 26 new cases, bringing the county total to 895 deaths and more than 19,100 cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic
Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
