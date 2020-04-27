Free coronavirus testing site opens in Carson

Another coronavirus testing center opened Monday in Los Angeles County, as the city of Carson began free screenings for all of its residents.
The new drive-through site will offer free testing for all city employees, residents “and anyone else who schedules an appointment,” a city memo states.
Testing isn’t limited to those with symptoms of coronavirus infection — such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are also eligible, the city says.
“It’s available to anyone in Southern California, whether you’re sick or asymptomatic, whether you’re insured or uninsured and whether you’re rich or poor. Everybody can apply,” Mayor Albert Robles told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “But because the focus is on Carson ... our priority is for Carson residents.”
The Carson location, at the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center, is being offered in partnership between the city and U.S. Health Fairs, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit.
Testing is by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to register, visit ushealthfairs.org/carson-testing or call (310) 952-1719.
As of Sunday, there had been 211 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carson and 19,528 countywide, according to pubic health officials.
The new Carson site is one of dozens that have popped up throughout Los Angeles County as officials seek to dramatically ramp up their capacity to test for coronavirus infection — something Gov. Gavin Newsom has said is critical in determining when it’s safe to relax the state’s stay-at-home order.
The county and city of Los Angeles have joined forces to offer free COVID-19 testing at a number of sites for residents who are showing symptoms.
For more information, or to make an appointment, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. Testing is available at the following locations:
- Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale)
- Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17, at West McKinley Avenue and Fairplex Drive)
- South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd. in Redondo Beach)
- Carbon Health — Echo Park (Walk-up only. 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M.)
- Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave.)
- Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St. in Glendale)
- Hansen Dam Recreational Center (11798 Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrace. Entrance on Osborne Street)
- High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. West in Lancaster)
- Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way)
- VA Parking Lot 15 (100 Constitution Ave. in Los Angeles)
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Blvd.)
- Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd.)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — Commerce, Goodrich (972 Goodrich Blvd. in Commerce)
- AltaMed Medical Group — Pico Rivera, Passons (6336 Passons Blvd. in Pico Rivera)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave.)
- Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — West Covina (1300 S. Sunset Ave.)
- Charles R. Drew Campus (1731 E 120th St. in Los Angeles)
- Santa Clarita testing site (26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd.)
- Pasadena testing site (1001 Rose Bowl Drive)
- East L.A. College (1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez in Monterey Park)
- Avors Medical Group (42135 10th St. West, Suite 101 in Lancaster)
- Warner Center (6097 Canoga Ave. in Woodland Hills)
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8730 Alden Drive)
- Kedren Community Health Center (Walk-up only. 4211 Avalon Blvd.)
- Altamed Medical Group (2040 Camfield Ave.)
- Bellflower Civic Center (16600 Civic Center Drive)
- The Forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd in Inglewood)
- El Monte — San Gabriel Valley Airport (4233 Santa Anita Ave.)
- AltaMed evaluation and testing site — Pennsylvania (1724 Pennsylvania Ave.)
- Beverly Hospital (309 W. Beverly Blvd. in Montebello)
- Good Samaritan Hospital (1225 Wilshire Blvd.)
- PIH Health City of Bell (6480-6410 Atlantic Ave.)
- Harbor UCLA Hospital (21840 Normandie Ave. in Torrance)
- PIH Health Hospital — Whittier (12401 Washington Blvd.)