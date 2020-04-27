Free coronavirus testing site opens in Carson

Another coronavirus testing center opened Monday in Los Angeles County, as the city of Carson began free screenings for all of its residents.

The new drive-through site will offer free testing for all city employees, residents “and anyone else who schedules an appointment,” a city memo states.

Testing isn’t limited to those with symptoms of coronavirus infection — such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are also eligible, the city says.

“It’s available to anyone in Southern California, whether you’re sick or asymptomatic, whether you’re insured or uninsured and whether you’re rich or poor. Everybody can apply,” Mayor Albert Robles told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “But because the focus is on Carson ... our priority is for Carson residents.”

Advertisement

The Carson location, at the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center, is being offered in partnership between the city and U.S. Health Fairs, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit.

Testing is by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to register, visit ushealthfairs.org/carson-testing or call (310) 952-1719.

As of Sunday, there had been 211 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carson and 19,528 countywide, according to pubic health officials.

Advertisement

The new Carson site is one of dozens that have popped up throughout Los Angeles County as officials seek to dramatically ramp up their capacity to test for coronavirus infection — something Gov. Gavin Newsom has said is critical in determining when it’s safe to relax the state’s stay-at-home order.

The county and city of Los Angeles have joined forces to offer free COVID-19 testing at a number of sites for residents who are showing symptoms.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. Testing is available at the following locations:

Advertisement