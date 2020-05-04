L.A. schools will start Aug. 18, but it’s uncertain whether campuses will be open by that date

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday that the school year will start on Aug. 18 as scheduled, but no decision has been made on whether campuses will reopen for in-person classes by that date.

In addition, an expanded summer school session will begin in mid-June online.

The timing of campus’ reopening by the fall academic year start day is complicated, Beutner said.

“The timing remains uncertain because the science is still uncertain,” Beutner said in his prepared remarks. “At a minimum, a comprehensive system of testing and contact tracing will need to be in place and the implications of the testing widely understood before schools can reopen. We are in regular discussions with state and local health authorities and are also working alongside a team of UCLA experts in infectious diseases, virology, epidemiology and testing. That’s critical because it will be the science, and only the science, which can provide a foundation for the safe return of our school community.”

Beutner also said that an expanded summer school would help students make up for the disruption caused when the nation’s second-largest school system closed its campuses on March 16. But this summer-school session will not be taking place on campus.

“Our plan remains to finish the school year with online instruction and offer summer school to every student,” Beutner said. “We’ve made no decisions about the opening of school facilities by that date and will not until the science and health authorities tell us it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

The current school year, which has continued through “distance learning,” will end on June 12 in L.A. Unified. The summer session will begin shortly thereafter, although Beutner did not specify the date.

Summer school had been gradually and substantially diminished over recent years due to budget cuts, but Beutner said it will again be available to every student.

He said the summer session will have various offerings. One will be “a very focused, intensive set of classes for a small number of students who are having the greatest challenge in their studies.”

There also will be foundational literacy and math lessons available at all grade levels with a particular emphasis on students who are learning English.

In addition, the district intends to offer enrichment classes with an underlying academic focus. As an example, he cited a collaboration between district teachers and the guitar company Fender to create guitar and ukulele lessons.

“Woven into the lessons will be math, literacy and project-based work,” Beutner said.

Beutner acknowledged the widespread interest in when campuses will reopen and how they would be managed.

This speculation increased when California Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested that schools may need to begin early — as soon as late July — to address learning gaps caused by the closing of campuses across the state in March. His suggestion received a mixed reaction — with some educators worried that getting ready for an early start could impede summer school efforts.

For now, L.A. Unified’s next academic year is set to begin according to the previously established, pre-COVID-19 schedule, on Aug. 18.