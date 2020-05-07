Newsom unveils rules governing how quickly California communities can reopen businesses

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new coronavirus safeguards and protocols for retail stores and workplaces eligible to reopen on Friday and the weeks ahead, marking the beginning of California’s gradual easing of the stay-at-home order and attempt to rekindle a state economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the plan, in-restaurant dining, car washes and some office buildings could also be allowed to reopen in the weeks ahead if public health officials in a county are able to demonstrate that the spread of coronavirus has stabilized there. County officials must prove to the state that they have adequate testing and hospital capacity and the ability to isolate people with the virus, and trace who they have contacted.

Newsom said earlier this week that bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers, clothing stores and others can reopen for curbside pickup as early as Friday, unless barred by tougher local restrictions. Manufacturers and suppliers that provide goods for those businesses also will be allowed to resume operating.

The state is recommending that retailers continue to encourage physical distancing and implement “hands-free” ways for customers to pay. Manufacturers should close indoor break areas and warehouses should carry sanitation materials during deliveries and provide employees with personal protective gear, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

“We’re moving forward but we’re doing it, always, with an eye being led by the data, by the science, by public health,” Newsom said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sacramento.

To stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for more than 70,000 deaths nationwide including over 2,400 in California, Newsom on March 19 signed an executive order requiring the state’s 40 million residents to remain in their homes unless they were classified as essential workers. That came after Californians were urged to avoid mass gatherings and school districts began closing.

The economic toll has been devastating. The state has processed more than 4.2 million unemployment claims since mid-March, when businesses began closing their doors and laying off employees. Newsom’s finance advisers predict the state unemployment rate will hit 18% in 2020.

Nationwide, approximately 33.5 million people have applied for jobless assistance since mid-March.

The Newsom administration, which estimated a state budget surplus of $6 billion in January, now expects one of the largest budget shortfalls in California history.

Newsom’s budget team forecasts a $41.2-billion drop in tax revenues compared to their estimates from just four months ago, with state revenues from personal income taxes, sales taxes and corporate taxes — the state’s main sources of revenue — plummeting by roughly 25%.

The economic impact of the pandemic has put increased pressure on Newsom to begin reopening California and ease his stay-at-home order, and led to some communities in rural Northern California to openly defy the restrictions by allowing businesses to reopen to customers this week, including hair salons, barbers, gyms and restaurants.

Newsom last week laid out a four-stage plan to gradually transition the state back to normal.

His plan expands the authority of some county officials to relax restrictions even further and open more businesses such as restaurant dining rooms, a case-by-case decision to be made based in part of the prevalence of the virus in a community. To do so, however, counties must first submit “containment plans” that meet certain requirements for hospital beds, testing kits and the ability to track infected people and trace their contacts.

Ghaly said on Thursday that counties that want to move ahead of the state’s restrictions cannot have more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents and one death in the last two weeks. Counties also must have disinfectant supplies and protective gear for essential workers and be performing at least 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents. In addition, Ghaly said counties will need to have 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents and the ability to house at least 15% of their homeless population.

Offices, shopping malls and seated dining at restaurants are still ordered closed and personal grooming businesses, entertainment venues, live concerts and sports are not included in the second phase of Newsom’s reopening plan. The order to stay home unless venturing out to grocery stores, hospitals, vet appointments and other necessary trips also remains in effect.

John Kabateck, the California director of the National Federation of Independent Business, praised Newsom’s reliance on recommendations from his public health advisers to drive his plans to reopen the economy in the safest way possible.

The financial costs of the statewide restrictions, however, also come with devastating consequences to workers, families and business owners and cannot be dismissed, he said. Small business owners have been critical of Newsom’s plan, noting that big box stores such as WalMart, Target and Costco are allowed to serve customers inside their stores while mom-and-pop stores must stay closed or offer only curbside-pickup.

“Restaurants are crumbling. Retail stores are devastated. And the people who work there are struggling to feed their families and make ends meet,” said Kabateck, whose organization represents 15,000 small businesses in California. “They hope and pray that all small businesses can have a system and structure to turn their lights on very, very soon.”

Kabateck urged Newsom and state lawmakers to avoid burdening small business owners with new laws and workplace requirements that impede their ability to reopen. For instance, the expanded workers’ compensation rights Newsom announced on Wednesday likely will drive up costs on small businesses that already are struggling to survive.

Regardless of Newsom’s annoucement on Thursday, leaders in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area have said they plan to take a cautious approach to reopening because the coronavirus remains a significant public health threat in those metropolitan areas.

“The numbers are still going up,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. “The number of deaths are still going up, and we have not lowered the curve, and we have to be mindful of that.”

Los Angeles County remains the primary COVID-19 hot spot in California, with more than 1,300 deaths and 28,000 confirmed cases, including about 800 new cases reported on Wednesday alone.

In some areas that have been less hard hit, however, local officials have pleaded to Newsom to allow them to accelerate efforts to lift the stay-at-home restrictions. In San Luis Obispo County, for instance, a bipartisan group of mayors and other political representatives asked Newsom in a letter to allow the county to begin a “science-based, thoughtfully phased reopening of our economy.”

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) said the governor’s promise to give counties more discretion in easing restrictions appears to be such an onerous process that most areas, including San Luis Obispo, will not qualify even if they have seen a dramatic decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Cunningham said the state is requiring counties to increase coronavirus testing, which will likely reveal more positive cases, but will not improve a county’s chances to ease restrictions if more than one out of every 10,000 residents tests positive in a 14 day period.