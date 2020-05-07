Open for business in Yuba and Sutter counties

Reopening. It’s a word we have waited close to two months to hear. Some of the rural counties in California got a jump on the rest of the state earlier this week, defying statewide restrictions.
In Sutter and Yuba counties, north of Sacramento, restaurants, tattoo parlors and florists have opened their doors. The health officer for the counties ordered the easing of restrictions. But there was fallout. California officials warned that some businesses risked losing their licenses to operate. Health officer Dr. Phuong Luu also expressed concern that people were not social distancing or wearing face coverings while visiting local shops.
Unlike metropolitan areas of California, the counties have been little affected by the coronavirus crisis, with only one suspected case as of Tuesday.
The rest of California begins the first steps in easing stay-at-home orders on Friday.
