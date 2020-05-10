Earthquake: Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes the Imperial Valley

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. Pacific time 26 miles from Brawley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 26 miles from Imperial, 28 miles from El Centro, 36 miles from Calexico and 40 miles from Alpine.

According to the USGS, weak shaking was felt in parts of San Diego, Oceanside and the Coachella Valley.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.