Beaches reopen in L.A., but don’t expect to go to restaurants or malls soon

Beachgoers were welcomed along the Los Angeles coast Wednesday, a symbolic milestone in the county’s effort to ease stay-at-home orders implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But even as the county dips its toe into reopening, officials say it will likely be months before life returns to normal for Southern California.

After a six-week closure, L.A.'s coast looks different than it did pre-pandemic. Visitors are not able to picnic, sunbathe or participate in group sports such as volleyball.

Face coverings are required when not in the water, and only active recreation — surfing, running, walking and swimming — is permitted.

Advertisement

“We’re not moving past COVID-19, we’re learning to live with it,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “And we will keep taking measured steps toward a new, safer reality in the days and weeks ahead.”

Health officials in Los Angeles County — a coronavirus hot spot in California with more than 33,000 cases and 1,600 deaths — indicated this week that despite the gradual reopening of public spaces like the beach, aspects of the stay-at-home order could last well into the summer.

1 / 19 Surfer at Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier Wednesday morning as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 19 Jessica Kelly practices early morning Yoga with “Sun Salutations” as her boyfriend is surfing. “Its a great way to energize yourself first thing in the morning,” Kelly said. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 19 Surfers in the water off Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier Wednesday morning as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 19 The beaches have been closed for two months due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and remained off limits even as the coastline reopened for active use in Orange County. Parking lots, piers and boardwalks will remain closed. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 19 Los Angeles County Lifeguard Cole McClung provides treatment for a minor injury to UCLA senior Daniel Parseghian, who cut his foot on the rocks while surfing at Malibu Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 19 Birds take to the sky as surfers take advantage of a swell at Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier as Los Angeles County Beaches reopened for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 19 A surfer in the waves off Manhattan Beach, as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 19 Walkers, runners, surfers and swimmers came out to Manhattan Beach, as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 19 Jamie Kadish,6, left and brother Ryan,7, came to the beach with mom, Alexa, to get back in the water they love so much, as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 19 Three surfers prepare to enter the surf in Hermosa Beach as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 19 A masked runner gives a thumbs up while she takes advantage of reopened Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 19 A sign lets visitors know that the Strand walking path is closed, while walkers, runners, surfers and swimmers can access the beach in Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 19 With Manhattan Beach Pier as a backdrop, walkers, runners, surfers and swimmers came out to the beach at Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 19 Sam Samarah works out at the original muscle beach in Santa Monica as people continue to utilize Ocean Front Walk. Samarah, who is from Hawaii, came to the L.A. area to help his family through the coronavirus pandemic. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 19 Kim Abt, left, and Rachel Portugal walk the beach after a social media workout Tuesday morning on the sand in Santa Monica as Los Angeles County Beaches are scheduled to reopen Wednesday for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 19 Santa Monica Police encourage people off the sand which remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic as people continue to utilize Ocean Front Walk Tuesday morning in Santa Monica. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 19 People continue to utilize Ocean Front Walk on the beach Tuesday morning in Santa Monica as Los Angeles County Beaches are scheduled to reopen tomorrow for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 19 Eric Bautista rides with his surfboard past no parking signs along Pacific Coast Highway to paddle out at Surfrider Beach Tuesday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 19 Surfers take advantage of the swell at Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier Tuesday morning as L.A. County beaches are scheduled to reopen Wednesday for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that she didn’t see the timeline shortening without “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.” She later added that, although the stay-at-home policy would likely remain, some individual restrictions would be “gradually relaxed” under the county’s five-step plan.

Advertisement

Some portions of the local economy began to reopen Friday , with bookstores, clothing stores, flower shops and other retailers offering curbside pickup after weeks-long closures.

“Our hope is that, by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” Ferrer said.

But without widely available testing for COVID-19, or rapid at-home kits that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that the social distancing directives and stay-at-home orders will be completely eased in the region, she said.

Advertisement

Under state guidelines, restaurants and malls are poised to reopen more slowly in urban centers like Los Angeles than in rural sections of the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that California restaurants and shopping malls could soon reopen in counties that met state standards for testing and reductions in coronavirus cases, but all businesses will have to abide by state guidelines for physical distancing and cleaning regimens.

Under the state plan, counties must have adequate testing and hospital capacity and the ability to trace those who have been in contact with ill people.

Restaurants can reopen for dine-in service in counties certified as meeting those benchmarks, but they should implement changes to guard against spreading the virus. Shopping centers including strip malls and outlet malls will be allowed to reopen with in-store customers in counties certified to have contained COVID-19, while car washes and pet groomers can also resume operating with safeguards.

Advertisement

A Times data analysis last week found most big California counties were not close to meeting Newsom’s standards. The analysis looked at which counties could pass just the first two criteria — no new deaths reported in the last 14 days and no more than one confirmed case per 10,000 residents in that same time period.

Most of California failed that test. In fact, 95% of Californians live in counties that don’t meet that standard, the Times analysis found. Not a single county in Southern California or the San Francisco Bay Area met the criteria.

The state said Tuesday that seven of California’s 58 counties — mostly rural — had been certified as meeting the state’s conditions for additional businesses to reopen: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Shasta.

Advertisement

“There are some unique characteristics in some counties where they are hitting on all cylinders,” Newsom said.

Talks are underway with 27 other counties to discuss whether they can expand the reopenings, the governor said, but he noted that conditions were still too serious in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties to modify the guidelines for resuming business.

Officials in Orange County continue to express frustration with the state‘s more cautious approach. They contend that the economic havoc wreaked by the regulations makes it vital to loosen the rules.

As of Wednesday, Orange County had confirmed 3,749 cases and 80 deaths from COVID-19. When adjusted per 100,000 residents, the county’s documented infection rate is notably lower than that of neighboring urban counties, according to the Los Angeles Times’ coronavirus tracker .

Advertisement

Orange County’s observed mortality rate associated with COVID-19, roughly 2.1%, also is well below the statewide rate of about 4%. But it’s still too high for the county to be given the green light to completely reopen under state standards.

“I think it’s time to open up,” Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel said Tuesday. “Maybe it’s too late. It’s going to be very tough to catch up.”

Times staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.