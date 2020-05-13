San Francisco and two other Bay Area counties plan to partially reopen Monday

At least three Bay Area cities and counties — San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin — plan to incrementally ease their social distancing restrictions on Monday, one day after Santa Clara County said it would continue with its current precautions to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

San Mateo previously had some of California’s most stringent shelter-in-place orders, but county health officials said Wednesday that conditions had improved enough to modify the requirements.

“I want to remind everyone these modifications are not being made because it is safe to be out and about,” said Scott Morrow, the county’s public health officer, in a statement. “The virus continues to circulate in our community, and this increase in interactions among people is likely to spread the virus at a higher rate.”

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that all retail businesses in the city with direct entrances to streets would be allowed to reopen for curbside service on Monday. Warehouses and manufacturing could also reopen, subject to social distancing requirements.

A day previously, Dr. Sara Cody, a key architect of the nation’s first regional shelter-in-place order, told county officials it was too soon to move to a Phase 2 reopening along with much of the rest of the state.

The conditions really haven’t changed in our county,” she said. “We don’t suddenly have herd immunity, we don’t have a vaccine. We have exactly the same conditions as we did in March.”

Cody described Santa Clara County as precariously balanced. The outbreak is steady — neither seeming to grow dramatically or reduce considerably. For every one person infected, that person on average infects one other person. If that number, known as the basic reproduction number, rose slightly to 1.1 or 1.2, that would cause a significant rise in deaths, Cody said.

It was not immediately clear whether Contra Costa and Alameda counties will modify their existing orders.

Governor Gavin Newsom outlined the guidance for phase 2 re-opening, which allows for curbside pickup at strip malls and outlet malls, as well as the opening of car washing facilities, pet grooming services, and landscaping businesses — as long as social distancing rules and other guidelines are put into effect. Outdoor museums and nonessential businesses can also begin to re-open.

Times staff writers Maura Dolan and Ron Lin contributed to this story.