USC’s first-ever online graduation: Surreal pomp, unprecedented circumstances

With virtual pomp amid unprecedented circumstances, USC celebrated its first-ever online graduation Friday, conferring degrees on 19,832 members of the Class of 2020, as the coronavirus crisis forces universities throughout the country to postpone the grandeur of traditional ceremonies and instead attempt small-screen celebrations.

USC was one of the first universities in California to roll out a virtual graduation, marking efforts to give graduates some sense of accomplishment and joy amid the disappointment of their canceled mega-event on a packed campus.

President Carol Folt, wearing a ceremonial cardinal robe and her gold presidential medallion, greeted viewers online from around the world as her mask-wearing staff looked on. She spoke from her campus office, alluding to the letdown and assuring graduates that USC would hold a real commencement as soon as it was safe to do so.

“This is a ceremony for the record books, and you’re lucky you’ll get a second ceremony, I promise, in person,” Folt said. “Like all of you, I imagined we’d be under a blue sky this morning, strolling the well-traveled paths across campus. The picture today is quite different, but the important thing is, whether in person or virtually, we’re coming together to celebrate.”

The main celebration kicked off at 9 a.m. in English, Mandarin and Spanish and was to continue throughout the day with 34 other celebrations held by 23 different schools and units. The 45-minute main ceremony featured a surprise guest — actor Will Ferrell, who told graduates to “hug your neighbors, your family and friends while still staying six feet apart if you can.”

The celebrated Trojan Marching Band played the classic school songs “Fight On” and “Conquer” in a performance stitched together with individual members playing tubas, trombones, percussion, flute and other instruments. The 2020Trojan.usc.edu website featured social media congratulatory posts, recorded messages from celebrated alumni and a live comment board.

Maria Del Pilar Morales, receiving her degree in global health, watched the celebration from her home in Orange with her mother, stepfather and brother. She said she had had misgivings about a virtual graduation, but it went better than expected.

Some of her favorite moments, she said, were Ferrell’s appearance and the performance by her fellow band members.

Best of all, she was able to share the moment with family and friends in Mexico City, Los Angeles, Riverside and Garden Grove. They broke out in smiles and claps when Folt conferred the degrees and declared, “Congratulations, graduates! You are officially USC alumni.”

“I was almost tearing up,” Morales said. “It was really cool to be able to share the experience. ... It’s all for my family.”