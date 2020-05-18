Earthquake: 4.7 quake hits near Eureka, Calif.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was reported at 11:55 p.m. Sunday 177 miles from Eureka, Calif., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Tsunami Warning System.

The earthquake occurred further than 100 miles from a city.

A few minutes later, a magnitude 5.0 quake was recorded 26 miles from Fortuna, which is just south of Eureka.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Advertisement

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The Eureka earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.