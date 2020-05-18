Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Five teenagers shot inside Bakersfield apartment

la-mapmaker-five-injured-in-apartment-shooting05-18-2020-10-18-40.png
Five teenagers were shot just after midnight Monday in Bakersfield, authorities said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 18, 2020
11:14 AM
An early-morning hail of gunfire in Bakersfield sent five teenagers to a hospital Monday, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. when someone fired into an apartment in the 900 block of West Columbus Street, striking five people inside, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The victims — three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds — were taken to a hospital with injuries described as moderate.

All were in stable condition as of 10 a.m., police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately clear, and McCauley declined to say whether they all lived in the apartment together.

“No further information is being released related to this open investigation at this time,” he wrote in an email.

The shooter remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Keith Cason at (661) 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
