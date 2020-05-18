Five teenagers shot inside Bakersfield apartment

An early-morning hail of gunfire in Bakersfield sent five teenagers to a hospital Monday, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. when someone fired into an apartment in the 900 block of West Columbus Street, striking five people inside, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The victims — three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds — were taken to a hospital with injuries described as moderate.

All were in stable condition as of 10 a.m., police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately clear, and McCauley declined to say whether they all lived in the apartment together.

“No further information is being released related to this open investigation at this time,” he wrote in an email.

The shooter remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Keith Cason at (661) 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.