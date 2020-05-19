Long Beach mulls outdoor dining and recreation on reserved streets

As coronavirus restrictions keep many indoor areas off-limits, the city of Long Beach is exploring an “open streets initiative” that would repurpose some roads to accommodate recreation and outdoor dining.

The City Council will discuss Tuesday whether to move ahead with the plan, which Mayor Robert Garcia said in a community message would “open up more public spaces for outdoor dining, transit access and economic activity, with safe physical distancing.”

“Opening up streets and other public spaces to new uses creates more room for people to be outside, spend time with the community and support local businesses without overcrowding,” he wrote.

Yesterday, I joined 15 restauranteurs from across the city for a virtual roundtable to discuss how they plan to survive as we reopen the economy. I heard one thing loud and clear: they want access to our city roads, sidewalks, and parking spots to create safe outdoor spaces. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) May 13, 2020

As envisioned, the city manager would craft such an initiative, as well as “explore ways to open more public space throughout Long Beach to allow for increased outdoor activities, safer access to public transit and stronger economic recovery, all while maintaining appropriate social and physical distancing,” according to a memo from Garcia and the four council members who have signed on to sponsor the concept.

Health officials have emphasized that avoiding crowds and not gathering with people from other households are among the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While many specifics would still need to be hammered out, extending dining areas into outdoor open spaces such as parking lots, sidewalks and streets appears to be a particular motivation.

Doing so is important, Garcia said, since Long Beach’s restaurant dining rooms remain closed under state and local health orders.

“Even though they’ve been allowed to continue serving customers through pickup and delivery, that hasn’t provided enough revenue for many establishments and some restaurants just aren’t set up for that model,” he wrote. “We want to do everything we can to help restaurants get open and stay open.”

Long Beach isn’t alone in considering how to reimagine its outdoor areas for residents that have long been cooped up indoors.

Other cities — including San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland — have restricted traffic on some streets to create space for people to walk, bike and jog at a safe distance.

The city of Los Angeles Slow Streets initiative, which limits street traffic to neighborhood residents, launched Friday in Del Rey and Sawtelle.

“Adding more open public space while the ‘Safer at Home’ health order remains in effect will make it easier for people to move throughout the city and for businesses to survive, while ensuring the social distancing that will be necessary for the foreseeable future,” sponsors of Long Beach’s proposed initiative wrote in their memo.

Long Beach had reported 1,305 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning — though 848 of those people have since recovered.

The city’s coronavirus-linked death toll is 52, and 63 people were hospitalized as of the latest update.